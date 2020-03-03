Boy, 6, dies after being hit by vehicle in Bryant

Police lights
A 6-year-old boy died from his injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Bryant, authorities said.
Bryant Police spokesman Sgt. Todd Crowson said the boy was hit near a residence along Miller Road.
The youth was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital where he later died, Crowson said.
The death remains under investigation.
