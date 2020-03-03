Democratic Candidates

This is a list of contested candidates for U.S. president, state Legislature and justice of the peace who will appear on Democratic primary ballots in Northwest Arkansas. Incumbents are marked with (i). Candidates who dropped out of the race for president are still on the ballot. The list excludes constables.
U.S. President
Michael Bennet
Joe Biden
Michael Bloomberg
Cory Booker
Mosie Boyd
Steve Bullock
Pete Buttigieg
Julian Castro
John Delaney
Tulsi Gabbard
Kamala Harris
Amy Klobuchar
Bernie Sanders
Joe Sestak
Tom Steyer
Elizabeth Warren
Marianne Williamson
BENTON COUNTY
Justice of the Peace
District 10
Lon Cross
Kelley Boyd
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Justice of the Peace
District 7
Stephen Ritterbrush
Janelle Smiley
