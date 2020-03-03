Democratic Candidates

This is a list of contested candidates for U.S. president, state Legislature and justice of the peace who will appear on Democratic primary ballots in Northwest Arkansas. Incumbents are marked with (i). Candidates who dropped out of the race for president are still on the ballot. The list excludes constables.

U.S. President

Michael Bennet

Joe Biden

Michael Bloomberg

Cory Booker

Mosie Boyd

Steve Bullock

Pete Buttigieg

Julian Castro

John Delaney

Tulsi Gabbard

Kamala Harris

Amy Klobuchar

Bernie Sanders

Joe Sestak

Tom Steyer

Elizabeth Warren

Marianne Williamson

BENTON COUNTY

Justice of the Peace

District 10

Lon Cross

Kelley Boyd

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Justice of the Peace

District 7

Stephen Ritterbrush

Janelle Smiley

NW News on 03/03/2020