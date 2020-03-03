Crash in Benton County kills girl, 1, troopers say

A 1-year-old girl died following a single vehicle crash in Benton County on Monday morning, according to authorities.

The crash happened on U.S. 62 near Alvin Seamster Road in Garfield just before 6:30 a.m., according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police. A 2013 Chevrolet Equinox headed west drove across the centerline and down an embankment, striking a tree, the report states.

The toddler, who was a passenger in the Equinox, died as a result of injuries from the crash, according to the Pulaski County coroner’s office. No other injuries were listed in the report.

Troopers described conditions as clear and dry at the time of the crash.

At least 72 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.