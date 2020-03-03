Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Elections Core values App Traffic Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Crash in Benton County kills girl, 1, troopers say

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 11:25 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

A 1-year-old girl died following a single vehicle crash in Benton County on Monday morning, according to authorities.

The crash happened on U.S. 62 near Alvin Seamster Road in Garfield just before 6:30 a.m., according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police. A 2013 Chevrolet Equinox headed west drove across the centerline and down an embankment, striking a tree, the report states.

The toddler, who was a passenger in the Equinox, died as a result of injuries from the crash, according to the Pulaski County coroner’s office. No other injuries were listed in the report.

Troopers described conditions as clear and dry at the time of the crash.

At least 72 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT