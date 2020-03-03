Marriage Licenses

Frederick Vaughn, 27, and Kila Hervey, 27, both of Little Rock.

Guy Triplett, 25, and Jessica Freeman, 31, both of North Little Rock.

Broderick Losey, 41, and Alyssa Castleman, 29, both of Jacksonville.

Ganelle Holman, 36, and James McBryde, 39, both of Little Rock.

Raymond Nunziata, 60, and Dawn Fenton, 48, both of Oviedo, Fla.

Ny'Drianna Raines, 24, and James Nash, 35, both of Little Rock.

David Eggleton, 26, and Amelia Goldman, 30, both of North Little Rock.

Kollin Lewis, 27, and Kimberly Miller, 41, both of Little Rock.

Anthony Thompson, 50, and Gretchen Marchese, 51, both of Sherwood.

Jessica Trichel, 33, and Blair Tull, 29, both of Arcadia, La.

Sammilee Matza, 30, and Tristan Jenkins, 34, both of Jacksonville.

Jonathan Wilson, 40, and Rachelle Davis, 41, both of North Little Rock.

David Hopkins, 26, and Katherine Ahlgrim, 25, both of Little Rock.

Jonathan Lamb, 34, and Alexis Bess, 27, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

20-802 Julie Pate v. Steven Pate.

20-803 Ann Weatherford v. Dana Weatherford.

20-805 David Veasey v. Linda Veasey.

20-808 Stanley Sike v. Marian Alale.

20-810 Shawndolyn Cogshell v. Randy Cogshell.

20-811 Tiffany Bradley v. Hervey Bradley.

20-813 Jason Jersey v. Robbin Benbrook.

20-814 Paola Rodriguez-Alcocer v. Juvenal Alcocer.

20-815 Brittany Gatlin v. Roy Gatlin.

GRANTED

19-3459 Navashia Akins v. Ronnie Akins.

19-3596 Christina Brown v. Zachery Brown.

19-4419 Megan Vandergriff v. Max Vandergriff.

20-277 Tiffany Jackson v. Marshall Jackson.

20-313 Rickey Nordrum v. Dreena Nordrum.

20-384 Rosalyn Hatley v. Michael Hatley.

Metro on 03/03/2020