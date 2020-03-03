Sections
Today at 3:53 a.m. | Updated March 3, 2020 at 3:53 a.m.

Election day

Polling places are open today from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

[RELATED » Full coverage of elections in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/elections/]

Need help? Call the secretary of state's Elections Division at (800) 482-1127 or go to the division's website, votenaturally.org.

Help also is available from county election commissions and county clerk's offices.

A Section on 03/03/2020

Print Headline: Election day

