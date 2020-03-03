Election day
Polling places are open today from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
[RELATED » Full coverage of elections in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/elections/]
Need help? Call the secretary of state's Elections Division at (800) 482-1127 or go to the division's website, votenaturally.org.
Help also is available from county election commissions and county clerk's offices.
A Section on 03/03/2020
Print Headline: Election day
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.