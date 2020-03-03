Fayetteville’s TheatreSquared to premiere 'Designing Women' stage play

Fayetteville-based TheatreSquared will stage the world premiere of a theatrical adaptation of the TV series Designing Women, written by series creator Linda Bloodworth Thomason, Aug. 12-Sept. 13 at the theater, 477 W. Spring St.

Bloodworth-Thomason, in a Tuesday news release from the theater, described the show, which ran for seven years on CBS, as having “a special magic and a ubiquitous appeal.”

The script, set in Atlanta, updates the characters — Sugarbaker’s design firm partners Julia, Suzanne, Mary Jo and Charlene — to 2020. Casting has not yet been announced.

Following its Northwest Arkansas premiere, the production will transfer to co-production partners Alabama Shakespeare Festival and Dallas Theatre Center in October and November.

The show kicks off TheatreSquared’s 2020-21 season and tickets will be available initially to season subscribers only starting March 8. Call (479) 777-7477 or visit theatre2.org. Single tickets will go on sale July 1.

