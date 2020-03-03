This is a list of contested candidates for U.S. president, state Legislature and justice of the peace who will appear on Republican primary ballots in Northwest Arkansas. Incumbents are marked with (i). Candidates who dropped out of the race for president are still on the ballot. The list excludes constables.

U.S. PRESIDENT

President Donald Trump (i)

Bill Weld

Roque De La Fuente

ARKANSAS HOUSE

District 21

Jim Reynolds

Marcus Richmond (i)

District 74

Shawn Bates

Curtis Varnell

Jon S. Eubanks (i)

District 90

Chris Latimer

Kendon Underwood

Rep. Jana Della Rosa (i)

District 91

Jorge Becker

Scott Richardson

Delia Haak

District 94

Adrienne Woods

John P. Carr

BENTON COUNTY

Justice

of the Peace

District 2

Ken Farmer

Glynda Caldwell

District 5

Mike Jeffcoat

Carrie Smith (i)

District 6

Brian Armas

Jim Kibat

District 7

Joseph Bollinger

Doug Farner

CRAWFORD COUNTY

Justice of the Peace

District 1

Christopher Del Conte

Jason Cox (i)

District 4

Michael Morrison

Lloyd Cole (i)

District 12

Elaina Damante (i)

Mitchell Carolan

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Justice of the Peace

District 8

Kim Allen Loughridge

Cody B. Sosebee (i)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Justice of the Peace

District 4

Bill Ussery

Frederick Anderson

