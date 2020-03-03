This is a list of contested candidates for U.S. president, state Legislature and justice of the peace who will appear on Republican primary ballots in Northwest Arkansas. Incumbents are marked with (i). Candidates who dropped out of the race for president are still on the ballot. The list excludes constables.
U.S. PRESIDENT
President Donald Trump (i)
Bill Weld
Roque De La Fuente
ARKANSAS HOUSE
District 21
Jim Reynolds
Marcus Richmond (i)
District 74
Shawn Bates
Curtis Varnell
Jon S. Eubanks (i)
District 90
Chris Latimer
Kendon Underwood
Rep. Jana Della Rosa (i)
District 91
Jorge Becker
Scott Richardson
Delia Haak
District 94
Adrienne Woods
John P. Carr
BENTON COUNTY
Justice
of the Peace
District 2
Ken Farmer
Glynda Caldwell
District 5
Mike Jeffcoat
Carrie Smith (i)
District 6
Brian Armas
Jim Kibat
District 7
Joseph Bollinger
Doug Farner
CRAWFORD COUNTY
Justice of the Peace
District 1
Christopher Del Conte
Jason Cox (i)
District 4
Michael Morrison
Lloyd Cole (i)
District 12
Elaina Damante (i)
Mitchell Carolan
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Justice of the Peace
District 8
Kim Allen Loughridge
Cody B. Sosebee (i)
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Justice of the Peace
District 4
Bill Ussery
Frederick Anderson
