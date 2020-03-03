Ken Cobb, an independent truck driver, stands outside his ve- hicle Monday in Olympia, Wash., as he and about 100 other truckers demonstrate against a low-carbon fuel-standard bill that received a public hearing in a legislative committee. (AP/The Seattle Times/Amanda Snyder)

Judge rules for new Clinton deposition

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton must submit to a deposition by Judicial Watch, a conservative group that sued over her use of a private email server, a federal judge ruled.

Though Clinton has submitted extensive evidence about her use of the server while in office, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth said Monday in Washington that questions remain about her precise reasons for doing so.

"The court believes those responses were either incomplete, unhelpful, or cursory, at best," said Lamberth, an appointee of former President Ronald Reagan. "Simply put, her responses left many more questions than answers."

The judge also ruled that Clinton can be questioned about her knowledge of the existence of any emails, documents or text messages related to the 2012 Benghazi terrorist attack in Libya.

In a statement Monday, Judicial Watch said that the lawsuit -- triggered by a Freedom of Information Act request to the State Department -- had "famously" exposed allegedly false talking points about the Benghazi attack.

David Kendall, Clinton's lawyer with Williams & Connolly LLP in Washington, declined to comment on the order.

The special response team for the Washington County, Va., sher- iff’s office takes part in active-shooter training Monday at an area elementary school. (AP/Bristol Herald Courier/Andre Teague)

Clinton has repeatedly denied breaking any laws by using a private server, while Democrats have accused Republicans of manufacturing the controversy to damage the Obama administration and derail Clinton's White House run.

Failed-abortion law to penalize doctors

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Monday signed a proposal to penalize physicians who don't provide medical care to a child born after an abortion, a largely symbolic measure since existing laws protect newborns.

The measure easily passed both the GOP-held Senate and House of Delegates with supporters admitting that it's more about sending a political message than solving an ongoing problem. State law forbids abortions after 20 weeks and many Democrats have pointed out that murder is already a crime in West Virginia.

The bill subjects medical professionals to discipline from their licensing board if they do not care for a child born after an abortion procedure.

Elizabeth Nash, state policy analyst at the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights, has said such proposals come up around election seasons to "gin up the base in some way."

Court rejects bump-stock ban appeal

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal of the federal ban on bump stocks, devices that allow semi-automatic firearms to fire rapidly like machine guns.

The justices did not comment in declining to review a lower court-ruling that upheld the ban, which took effect nearly a year ago.

The government banned bump stocks, after a 2017 shooting in Las Vegas in which a gunman attached bump stocks to assault-style rifles he used to shoot concertgoers from his hotel room. By using the devices, the gunman was able to fire more than 1,000 rounds in 11 minutes. Fifty-eight people were killed, and hundreds were injured.

In 2010, under President Barack Obama's administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives found that the devices were legal. However, officials revisited that determination and found it incorrect. The revised regulation requires owners either to destroy their bump stocks or surrender them.

The revised regulation was met with resistance from gun rights advocates, including the groups and gun owners who filed suit in Washington, D.C., and whose appeal the court turned away Monday.

Charges filed in cryptocurrency case

WASHINGTON -- Two Chinese nationals were charged Monday with laundering over $100 million in cryptocurrency that had been stolen by North Korean hackers, U.S. prosecutors said.

Tian Yinyin and Li Jiadong were charged in an indictment unsealed in Washington with money laundering conspiracy and operating an unlicensed money transmitting business.

Prosecutors said the North Korean hackers gained access to a virtual currency exchange in 2018 and stole nearly $250 million worth of virtual currency before laundering the cryptocurrency through several transactions. The hackers used doctored photographs and fake identification to avoid scrutiny and used the stolen money to pay for tools used in other North Korean hacking campaigns, the Justice Department said.

Authorities charge that between December 2017 and April 2019, Yinyin and Jiadong were responsible for laundering over $100 million in cryptocurrency. They also allege the two did business in the U.S. and failed to register with the Treasury Department, as required by law.

The Treasury Department also imposed sanctions on Yinyin and Jiadong, along with numerous cryptocurrency addresses.

