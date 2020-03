Judicial Races

These are candidates for judicial positions who will appear on ballots in Northwest Arkansas from Arkansas Supreme Court to district judge and prosecuting attorney. The nonpartisan general election is Tuesday. Any runoffs will be Nov. 3. Incumbents are denoted with an (i).

ARKANSAS SUPREME COURT

Position 4

Morgan Welch

Barbara Webb

ARKANSAS COURT OF APPEALS

District 4, Position 2

(Sebastian, Logan, Scott counties)

Emily White

Stephanie Barrett

ARKANSAS CIRCUIT COURT

4th Judicial District

(Washington, Madison counties)

Division 3

Stacey Zimmerman (i)

Robert L. Depper III

Division 8

Conrad Odom

Mieka Hatcher

Diane Warren

Tim Snively

Brian Hogue

5th Judicial District

(Johnson, Franklin counties)

Division 1

James Dunham

William Pearson (i)

12th Judicial District

(Sebastian County)

Division 6

Phil Milligan

Rita Watkins

Greg Magness

Division 7

Dianna Ladd

Sam Terry

19th Judicial District, West

(Benton County)

Division 7

Christine Horwart

Tony Noblin

ARKANSAS DISTRICT COURT

District 1, Division 3

(Benton County)

David Bailey

A.J. Anglin

District 2, Division 4

(Washington County)

Terra Stephenson

David Phillips

Mark Scalise

District 6

Fort Smith 1

Amy Grimes

Jim O'Hern (i)

Fort Smith 2

Just Bugeja

Jason Hunter

Wendy Sharum

Fort Smith 3

Claire Borengasser (i)

Michael Pierce

District 7

(Franklin, Johnson counties)

Kevin Barham

Sarah Capp

Paul A. Efurd (i)

Beth Wright

NW News on 03/03/2020