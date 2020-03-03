Not telling the truth

If you are voting for someone because they tell you they will eliminate your college loans or that they will give you free medical care, they are lying to you. There is no place in the world where college or medical care is free. If you vote for these people, then you are voting for a federal sales tax on everything you buy in addition to the city, county, or state sales tax you already pay. That is how all those little countries get money for all the stuff Americans think they are getting for free.

If they are telling you their package of gun-safety laws will make you safer, they are lying to you. The only people their laws will make safer is the criminal when they break into your apartment or home. Their laws only apply to honest law-abiding citizens by restricting their constitutional rights. If you want to make a real change in gun violence in America, demand the federal law on a felon in possession of a firearm be enforced. Because we know that most crime is committed by the repeat offender, not only will gun deaths go down, but also crime overall will go down.

PHILIP SHERLIN

Little Rock

It's not about politics

We should all take the time to let our congressional representatives and senators know how grateful we are for the services of the Centers for Disease Control and Health and Human Services. These two departments are working understaffed and around the clock to keep us all safer from the coronavirus.

And remind our representatives that despite President Trump declaring this a "Democratic hoax," which is by definition a malicious deception, he is calling for us to regard this as political, which at the very least is deceiving. This is a disease that is a horror to every citizen, politics aside.

I think it is degrading to point a finger at anyone when we are all wishing for nothing but good health to every person worldwide. We need information to stay apprised, not divisiveness. After all, health-care providers serve nonpartisanly. In medical crisis, our politicians should as well, especially our president.

RHONDA PATTON

Roland

Interest rate too high

Something I wonder about: When mortgage rates are less than 4 percent and my bank barely pays me 1 percent on my checking account, why are the interest rates on student loans so high? Will Bunch's column on affordability cited a woman whose Sallie Mae student loan was at 12 percent.

Rather than forgiving student loans, why not offer refinancing at an equitable rate? Just a few percentage points can make a remarkable difference in the monthly payment amount.

JUDY KITTLER

Bryant

Editorial on 03/03/2020