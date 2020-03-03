Lexicon Inc. founder Thomas B. Schueck dies at 78

Thomas B. Schueck, a St. Louis native who built a steel empire based in Little Rock and also made his mark in public service and as a philanthropist, died Tuesday. He was 78.

Schueck, an engineer by training, started Lexicon Inc. more than 50 years ago in the carport of his home with $800 in the bank and his wife, Marge Scheuck, as his sole employee. The company went on to become involved in a wide array of high-profile projects, from AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys professional football team, to Nucor and Big River Steel, which have mills in northeast Arkansas.

"Tom Schueck was a force to be reckoned with — both in business and in life. A titan of the steel industry, he approached every day with determination, melding blue-collar work ethic with innovative ideas to transform a fledging small business into one of Arkansas’s largest companies," said his son, Patrick Scheuck, president and chief executive officer of the company his father founded. "But above all, he was a public servant and philanthropist whose generous spirit helped countless Arkansans in their pursuit of the American dream. No matter where he was, Tom captivated others with his larger-than-life personality, sarcastic wit and intellect, and he will be sorely missed by his wife, children, grandchildren and all who knew him."

