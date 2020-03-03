Man faces charges in theft from store

Little Rock police on Sunday arrested a man in the theft of merchandise from a Target store at 420 S. University Ave.

Arthur McClain, 24, of Springfield, Ill., was charged with felony theft of property along with misdemeanor counts of fleeing and possessing an instrument of crime. According to an arrest report, when confronted by officers, McClain fled on foot. While running, the report notes that McClain dropped a device used to remove security tags from items.

McClain was finally caught and taken into custody. He was booked into the Pulaski County jail, where he remained on Monday evening in lieu of a $2,500 bond, according to an online roster of inmates.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Workers hold man after copper heist

A Little Rock man was arrested on Monday in the theft of copper from a residence under renovation after workers stopped him, according to an arrest report.

Workers remodeling a residence at 9914 Wilderness Road in Little Rock saw the man, detained him and then called the police, according to the report.

However, when police arrived, Lawrence Walker, 49, broke free and ran before the officers caught him with the help of the workers. The report states that Walker had copper in a bag and carried tools.

Walker faces a felony charge of criminal mischief and misdemeanor charges of theft of property and fleeing. He was not listed on an online roster of Pulaski County jail inmates as of Monday evening.

Metro on 03/03/2020