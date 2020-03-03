Migrant crowds push for Greece

Migrants gather Monday at a field near Edirne, Turkey, on the country’s border with Greece. (AP/Emrah Gurel)

KASTANIES, Greece -- A child died when a boat full of migrants heading to a Greek island capsized Monday, part of a wave of thousands trying to push through Greece's land and sea borders.

The child's death was the first since neighboring Turkey announced Thursday it was easing restrictions on those wishing to cross to Europe, and thousands of migrants began massing at the frontiers with Greece.

Greek authorities said they had stopped more than 24,000 attempted illegal crossings at the land border with Turkey since early Saturday, and arrested 183 people -- very few of whom were Syrians.

Turkey's announcement marked a departure from its previous policy of containing refugees and other migrants under an agreement with the European Union. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose country hosts more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees, has demanded more support from Europe in dealing with the fallout from the Syrian war to its south.

As European countries rushed to back Greece, Erdogan said Monday that Western leaders were calling him and urging him to reverse the border opening. "It's done, the gates are open now. You will have your share of this burden now," he said he told them.

Greek Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis said Greece faced "an organized invasion from a foreign country."

"Turkey is making use of innocent people in its efforts to destabilize Greece and Europe," he told state ERT TV.

On Monday, Greek border guards prevented 4,354 people who attempted to cross the land border with Turkey, either by cutting or climbing the fence or crossing the Evros River running along the frontier, authorities said.

At one site, Greek police fired tear gas at migrants throwing stones as they tried to push through, while nearby other migrants held white flags, shouting "peace, peace," and asking to be let in.

In the 24 hours until Monday morning, 977 people crossing on boats reached Greek islands near the Turkish coast, the coast guard said.

One dinghy carrying 48 migrants heading to the island of Lesbos was accompanied by a Turkish patrol vessel while in Turkish waters. The migrants deliberately overturned their boat once in Greek waters, the Greek coast guard said.

The coast guard said they rescued the migrants, but one boy, aged around 6 or 7 and believed to be from Syria, was unconscious and efforts to revive him failed.

On the Turkish side, an official said its coast guard saved people when their boat was targeted by the Greek coast guard. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on the record, said the Greek coast guard "performed maneuvers aimed at sinking" the boat as well as firing warning shots and hitting those on board with boat hooks.

Under a 2016 deal, Turkey agreed to stem the tide of refugees to Europe in return for almost $7 billion in financial aid after more than a million people entered Europe in 2015. Ankara has since accused the EU of failing to honor the agreement. Erdogan has frequently threatened to "open the gates" unless more international support is provided.

Turkey eased its border restrictions amid a Russian-backed Syrian government offensive into Syria's northwestern Idlib province, which has killed dozens of Turkish troops and sent nearly a million additional Syrian civilians fleeing toward Turkey's sealed border.

With heavy clashes continuing there Monday, Erdogan said he is hoping to secure a cease-fire during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow set for Thursday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said it is "understandable" that Erdogan feels overwhelmed by the number of refugees at the Syrian border, and that Russia needs to be pressed on a cease-fire.

"I understand that the Turkish government and President Erdogan expect more from Europe," Merkel said. But it is "fully unacceptable that that is now being put on the backs of refugees."

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Merkel offered to hold a four-way meeting with Erdogan, Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the crisis in Syria.

Seibert said upholding the EU-Turkey deal was in both sides' interests, saying more than $3.3 billion has been released to Turkey so far, along with bilateral funds.

Top EU officials, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, were to join Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on a visit to the land border today. Mitsotakis' office said he discussed the situation with U.S. President Donald Trump in a phone call Monday.

"The challenge that Greece is facing right now is a European challenge," von der Leyen said.

Information for this article was contributed by Veselin Toshkov, Andrew Wilks, Nicholas Paphitis, Vaggelis Papadonis, Frank Jordans, David Rising and Samuel Petrequin of The Associated Press.

A Section on 03/03/2020