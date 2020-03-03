Netanyahu party leads exit polls

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accompanied by his wife, Sara, addresses his support- ers Monday in Tel Aviv after the rst exit poll results were released. More photos at arkansasonline. com/33israel/. (AP/Oded Balilty)

JERUSALEM -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party on Monday emerged as the largest party in the country's third election in under a year, according to exit polls, but it was unclear whether the Israeli leader could secure a parliamentary majority as he prepares to go on trial for corruption charges later this month.

Exit polls on Israeli TV stations indicated that Likud and its smaller ultra-religious and nationalist allies had captured 59 seats, two short of the majority required to declare victory.

His opponents were projected to get a majority of 61 seats. But with his main challenger, the centrist Blue and White party, trailing Likud by several seats and the rest of the opposition fragmented, polls were pointing to a continued paralysis of Israel's political system.

Addressing a raucous crowd of thousands of ecstatic supporters early today, Netanyahu claimed a "giant victory."

"This is a victory against all the odds, because we stood against powerful forces," he said. "They already eulogized us. Our opponents said the Netanyahu era is over."

He vowed to immediately begin work to form a new coalition and press forward with a hardline agenda that includes annexing large parts of the West Bank -- a step that would destroy any remaining hopes of establishing a Palestinian state.

Despite the wild celebrations, Netanyahu could have difficulties forming a new government. After initially predicting that the prime minister was on the cusp of victory, exit polls projected a tight race that appeared to leave him short of the parliamentary majority he covets.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos ª arkansasonline.com/33israel/]

If official results today match the exit polls, Netanyahu could go on trial March 17 weakened and stuck in political gridlock.

Netanyahu was indicted in November on charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes, making him the first sitting prime minister to be charged with a crime. He denies any wrongdoing and says he is the victim of a witch hunt by police, prosecutors and a hostile media.

During the campaign, Netanyahu failed in a bid to secure immunity from prosecution. As prime minister, he could still rally public opposition against prosecutors and judges in the case. He also could seek other avenues to delay or derail the proceedings against him.

Aviad Glickman, the legal affairs correspondent for Channel 13 TV, said that if Likud emerges victorious, Netanyahu's lawyers will likely seek to delay the trial. He also said there are serious concerns in the legal system that if Netanyahu secures another term, he will try to fire his attorney general, who filed the indictment against him, and push for legislation that would allow parliament to strike down Supreme Court rulings it opposes.

A Likud victory could also force the court to rule on Netanyahu's future. An advocacy group, seeking to oust Netanyahu, earlier this year asked the court to rule whether an indicted parliament member can be designated prime minister and asked to form a new government.

The Supreme Court in January declined to rule on the request, saying it was premature. But the issue could come up again if President Reuven Rivlin formally taps Netanyahu to form a new government.

After September's election, both Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, a former military chief, were given opportunities to form coalitions. Both failed. With Likud projected to be the largest party, Netanyahu could again get first crack at assembling a coalition this time around.

According to the exit polls, Netanyahu's Likud was projected to win 36 to 37 seats, up from 32 seats in September's vote. Gantz's centrist Blue and White party, which ran on a message that the prime minister is unfit to lead because of the serious charges against him, was projected to win 32-34 seats, roughly the same as in September.

If the final results hold up, the easiest way out of the impasse would be a unity government between Likud and Blue and White, which together command a solid parliamentary majority. Gantz, however, has ruled out a partnership as long as Netanyahu remains in charge. Netanyahu insists on remaining prime minister in any unity deal.

Addressing a crowd of enthusiastic supporters early today, Gantz did not concede defeat.

"This wasn't the outcome that perhaps we would have wanted," he said. Nonetheless, he said the party would not compromise its principles and would wait for final results.

Avigdor Lieberman, a former Netanyahu ally turned rival, appeared to once again emerge as the key player in coalition talks.

A weary-looking Lieberman vowed to stick to his principles and said he would take stock once the final results are in. "We won't move a millimeter from what we promised our voters," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Aron Heller, Joseph Krauss, Ilan Ben Zion and Tia Goldenberg of The Associated Press.

A Section on 03/03/2020