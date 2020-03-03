Off The Wire

GOLF

Johnson: No Olympics

On the fence about the Olympics at the start of the year, Dustin Johnson has decided he won't be going. Johnson's manager said in a text message Monday that the FedEx Cup playoffs hold as much importance to Johnson as chasing a gold medal in Tokyo this summer. Johnson's name was removed from the Olympic golf ranking Monday afternoon. At No. 5 in the world ranking, he currently would have been No. 3 among Americans behind Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas. Countries are allowed a maximum of four players in golf provided they are among the top 15 in the world ranking. Johnson was the leading American for the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro when he decided at the last minute to withdraw because of concerns over the Zika virus. This was more about the FedEx Cup and the lucrative prize Johnson has yet to win. The top prize is now worth $15 million. With just over three months before Olympic qualifying ends, the leading four Americans are Koepka, Thomas, Patrick Cantlay and Webb Simpson, followed by Patrick Reed and Tiger Woods.

FOOTBALL

Ngakoue lobbies to leave

Standout defensive end Yannick Ngakoue no longer wants to sign a long-term deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ngakoue announced his desire to play elsewhere via social media Monday, a move that could force Jacksonville to place the franchise tag on the 24-year-old defender and trade him. "The Jaguars are aware I no longer have interest in signing a long term contract in Jacksonville," Ngakoue posted on Twitter and Instagram. Ngakoue has 371/2 sacks and 14 forced fumbles in four seasons. The speedy strip-sack specialist made the Pro Bowl in 2017 and was an alternate the past two seasons. A third-round draft pick from Maryland in 2016, Ngakoue clearly outplayed his $3.84 million rookie contract. He made $2.025 million in 2019 -- far less than other top playmakers at his position. He had been seeking around $22 million a year to remain in Jacksonville, but the Jaguars don't seem to consider him a complete or elite defensive end worthy of that much annually. Jacksonville also selected Ngakoue's potential replacement, Josh Allen from Kentucky, with the seventh overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Allen had 44 tackles, 101/2 sacks and 2 forced fumbles as a rookie and made the Pro Bowl as an alternate.

Kansas St. shuffles staff

Kansas State has promoted safeties coach Joe Klanderman to defensive coordinator after Scott Hazelton left to take the same job at Michigan State, and cornerbacks coach Van Malone has been given the titles of assistant head coach and passing game coordinator. Wildcats Coach Chris Klieman announced the moves Monday, two weeks before the start of spring practices. Klanderman has experience as a defensive coordinator from 2007-13 at Minnesota State. Together with Malone, he helped coach a defensive backfield last season that ranked second in the Big 12 Conference against the pass. Klanderman, who had followed Klieman from North Dakota State, will continue to coach safeties, and Kansas State will hire a new linebackers coach to replace Hazelton, who also coached that position.

BASKETBALL

Memphis signs Tolliver

The Memphis Grizzlies signed forward Anthony Tolliver, 34, to a 10-day contract about two hours before their game against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. Tolliver made 4 of 5 three-pointers and had 12 points in the Grizzlies' victory. The team also waived center Jordan Bell to make room for Tolliver. Memphis Coach Taylor Jenkins said Tolliver is an "ultimate pro" who can help the team with his three-point shooting. Tolliver, who also has had stints with Portland and Sacramento this season, was needed due to injuries to forward Jaren Jackson (left knee), guard Grayson Allen (left hip) and forward Brandon Clarke (right quad).

NBA warns against high-fives

The NBA has told teams to avoid high-fiving fans and strangers and avoid taking any item for autographs, the league's latest response in its ongoing monitoring of the coronavirus crisis that has spread to most corners of the planet. The league, in a memo sent to teams Sunday and obtained Monday by The Associated Press, offered 10 recommendations to players with hopes of decreasing risks of getting the virus -- among them, not taking items such as pens, markers, balls and jerseys from autograph-seekers. The NBA also told teams that it is consulting "with infectious disease experts, including the Centers for Disease Control" and infectious disease researchers at Columbia University in New York. Some players are already heeding the advice. "Corona," Bobby Portis (Little Rock Hall, Arkansas Razorbacks) of the New York Knicks said as he offered some fist-bump greetings Monday night before his team faced the Houston Rockets. Portland guard CJ McCollum said in a tweet Saturday that he is taking the matter seriously. "Make sure y'all washing y'all hands with soap for 20 or more seconds & covering ya mouths when you cough," McCollum tweeted. "I am officially taking a break from signing autographs until further notice."

Knicks hire president

The New York Knicks hired Leon Rose as their president Monday, hoping the longtime player agent can be just as successful as an executive. Rose is taking over what has become one of the NBA's worst franchises, headed toward its seventh consecutive season out of the playoffs. But teams such as Golden State and the Lakers have found success handing their basketball operations to an agent, and the Knicks are hoping to do the same. Rose, the former co-head of the basketball division at CAA Sports, replaces Steve Mills, who was fired early last month. Rose has represented such All-Stars as LeBron James, Chris Paul and former Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony, along with current young stars Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns. The Warriors won three championships and went to five straight NBA Finals under former agent Bob Myers, and the Lakers are leading the Western Conference while being run by Rob Pelinka, who was Kobe Bryant's agent. The Knicks are 18-42 and already assured a seventh straight losing season. They fired coach David Fizdale after just 22 games and then split with Mills just before the trade deadline.

SKIING

Pinturault wins giant slalom

Alexis Pinturault won a men's World Cup giant slalom Monday for his second win in two days as the French skier returned to the top of the overall standings in Hinterstoder, Austria. Pinturault added 250 points to his tally over the three-day event in the Austrian Alps to overtake Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. The Norwegian finished Monday's race in sixth and now trails Pinturault by 26 points with six races left on the calendar. The men's World Cup has further stops scheduled in Norway and Slovenia ahead of the March 16-22 finals in Italy. Having carved out a lead of 0.90 seconds over Philip Zubcic in the opening run, Pinturault lost half of his advantage over his Croatian competitor as he posted only the 21st-fastest time in the final run.

