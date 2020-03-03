100 years ago

March 3, 1920

ARKADELPHIA -- Twenty-four men of the Reserve Officers' Training Corps, Ouachita College, have volunteered to attend the six weeks' encampment of R.O.T.C.'s to be held at Columbus, Ga., June 17 to July 28. Three members of this year's graduating class will be among them, and most of the remainder are new juniors in college. The Ouachita corps has been busy for several weeks learning about maneuvering on the field.

50 years ago

March 3, 1970

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks host Oklahoma State and Iowa State of the Big Eight Conference in the opening of the collegiate golf season Tuesday afternoon at the Paradise Valley GC. Arkansas will be led at the No. 1 position by Chuck Brownfield, a junior from Stamford, Tex.

25 years ago

March 3, 1995

BRYANT -- Winston Simpson, Bryant public schools superintendent, said Tuesday that he would like to have a police officer on the junior-senior high school campus by January 1996. The Bryant City Council on Monday night created a committee to study a possible 1-cent city sales tax, a portion of which might be used to fund a school "resource officer." The council suggested the committee might also consider funding for capital improvements, parks and streets. Simpson said that before he arrived as superintendent in August, a citizens committee recommended hiring a resource officer.

10 years ago

March 3, 2010

• North Little Rock residents have a chance to win a 46-inch flat-screen television just by pledging to send in their census form as part of a city-sponsored incentive for as many as possible to be counted, it was announced at a Census pep rally Tuesday. Questionnaires for the 2010 U.S. Census are to begin arriving at households in about two weeks. Census statistics are used to determine federal aid and state and county funding in all cities. A 2.1 percent drop in population in the 2000 Census cost the city about $700,000 per year in state and county sales-tax revenue returned to the city. North Little Rock is using the contest to encourage its residents to mail back their 10-question census forms. Residents are to fill out a pledge form to be eligible to win a 46-inch, Sony Bravia flat-screen, high-definition television. The drawing will be April 1 at McCain Mall.

Metro on 03/03/2020