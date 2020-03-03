Springdale woman pleads innocent in husband's murder

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Springdale woman pleaded innocent Monday to killing her husband.

Patricia Jordan, of 440 Shorty Hill Road, pleaded innocent Monday to a charge of first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Jordan also faces a parole violation related to an earlier conviction for possession of a controlled substance and simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm.

Jordan, 25, was given a May 12 court date before Circuit Judge Joanna Taylor. She faces 10 to 40 years or life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder.

A Washington County sheriff's deputy was called to the couple's house at 7:58 p.m. on Feb. 1 to assist Central Emergency Medical Services with a report of an accidental shooting, according to a preliminary report from the sheriff's office.

The deputy found Patricia Jordan standing over the body of Cody Jordan, 34, who had a single gunshot wound to the head, according to the report. Witnesses told the deputy there had been some sort of disturbance prior to the weapon being fired.

Jordan told the deputy she tried to give her husband a gun and it discharged, according to the report.

Cody Jordan's body had an entrance wound on the right side of his head above his ear and no exit wound, according to the report.

In a second interview, Patricia Jordan said she pulled the trigger on the weapon "to scare Cody." Jordan told the deputy she saw her husband unload the gun so she thought it was unloaded.

Jordan was serving three years of probation for a drug charge. She was arrested in July 2016 in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, according to court records.

Court records show Cody Jordan was placed on probation for 10 years in connection with a forgery charge in 2005.

Metro on 03/03/2020