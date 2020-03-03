State general revenue in February up $42.4M, exceeds state forecast

FILE — The state Capitol is shown in this file photo.

Fueled by surging individual income tax collections, state general revenue in February increased by $42.4 million over the same month a year ago to $501.5 million.

Arkansas' general revenue tax collections last month exceeded the state’s forecast by $8.6 million, the state Department of Finance and Administration reported in its monthly revenue report.

The state’s two largest sources of general revenue are individual income taxes and sales and use taxes.

Individual income tax collections in February increased by $34.9 million over a year ago to $271.6 million and exceeded the state’s forecast by $9.3 million with the help of one more Friday payday than a year ago, state officials said.

Sales and use tax collections increased by $7.6 million last month over a year ago to $193.1 million, but fell $3.6 million short of the state’s forecast.

Net general revenue available to state agencies in February increased by $21.7 million over a year ago to $343.1 million and exceeded the state’s forecast by $3.5 million.

February is the eighth month of fiscal year 2020. So far in fiscal year 2020, net general revenue has increased by $171.4 million from the same period in fiscal year 2019 to $3.9 billion and exceeded the state’s forecast by $97.7 million.