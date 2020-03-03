MEN'S BASKETBALL

Jackson State dominates UAPB

Jackson State led 39-20 at halftime and never trailed in a 76-56 rout of the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday night in Jackson, Miss.

Jackson State (12-17, 9-7 SWAC), which jumped out to a 20-7 lead, shot 49% from the floor and made 13 of 17 free throws. Roland Griffin led the Tigers with 21 points and seven rebounds. Tristan Jarrett had 16 points, and Venjie Walls had 14 points.

Marquell Carter led UAPB (4-25, 3-14) with 18 points and five rebounds.

UAPB shot 46.8% from the floor, but turned the ball over 21 times, which led to 26 points for Jackson State.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Jackson State rolls past UAPB

Jackson State (17-9, 15-1 SWAC) outscored UAPB (6-21, 5-12) 42-20 in the second half to win 68-47 on Monday night in Jackson, Miss.

Jackson State trailed 27-26 at halftime before opening the second half with an 11-2 run. Jackson State shot 60% in the third quarter and 53.8% in the second half.

Ameshya Williams led Jackson State with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Dayzsha Rogan and Marneisha Hamer both scored 14 points for the Tigers.

Kyeonia Harris led UAPB with 16 points and five rebounds.

MEN'S GOLF

Arkansas 10th in Mexico

The University of Arkansas is in 10th place after the first two rounds at the Cabo Collegiate in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The Razorbacks have a 565 through 36 holes. Arizona leads with a 553, and Vanderbilt is second with a 556.

Individually, Julian Perico is tied for 15th with a 139 (69-70).

WOMEN'S GOLF

Henderson State third in Texas

Henderson State University is in third place after the first two rounds at the Rattler Invitational in San Antonio.

The Reddies shot a 607 and trail West Texas A&M by four strokes. Dallas Baptist leads with a 579.

Individually, Allie Bianchi of Henderson State is tied for sixth with a 150 (69-81), and Taylor Loeb is tied for 12th with a 152 (74-78).

Harding wins in Cabot

Harding University won the Natural State Golf Classic at Cypress Creek Golf Club in Cabot on Monday.

Harding shot a 629 (312-317) in the 36-hole event, which was shortened to one day with inclement weather in the forecast today.

Missouri State was second at 640, Trevecca Nazarene was third at 645 and Maryville University was fourth at 659.

Individually, Kiera Smith of Harding finished fourth with a 157 while Abbey Bryan and Kodie Winnings were tied for seventh with a 159.

TRACK AND FIELD

UCA men fifth in Southland Indoor

The University of Central Arkansas' men finished fifth in the Southland Conference Indoor meet with 50 points, while the women finished seventh with 47 points in Birmingham, Ala.

Southeastern Louisiana won the men's title with 99 points, beating Sam Houston State by 12 points. Stephen F. Austin won the women's title with 138.75 points while Northwestern State was second at 117.5.

Individually, Zachary Jewell won the 60 meters in 6.75 seconds for Central Arkansas' men. Max Nores finished third in the 3,000 (8:29.14). Alex Hanson finished third in the 800 (1:53.54)

Sierra Temple won the women's 60 in 7.53 seconds. Ajah Criner finished second in the 200 (24.00). Tamara Reeves finished third in the mile (5:01.15)

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas adds assistant

University of Arkansas Coach Jason Watson added Lauren Ramatowski as an assistant coach Monday.

Ramatowski will be responsible for working with and analyzing the Razorbacks' defensive systems.

Ramatowski comes to Arkansas after two years at Washburn (Kan.). This past year, the Ichabods finished 27-4 and 18-2 in the Missouri Intercollegiate Athletic Association, reaching the NCAA Tournament for the 15th time in 18 seasons.

She was also an assistant coach at Houston Baptist in 2016 and previously was the head coach at St. Teresa's Academy in Kansas City, Mo., where she led her team to a state runner-up finish in the Class 4A state tournament.

Sports on 03/03/2020