State tournament capsules

CLASS 1A

WHEN Today-Saturday

WHERE Lake Hamilton High School

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS Izard County (boys), Wonderview (girls)

PAST FIVE CHAMPIONS Boys: Izard County (2019) Guy-Perkins (2018), Guy-Perkins (2017), Bay (2016), Bay (2015); Girls: Wonderview (2019), Wonderview (2018), Bay (2017), Nemo Vista (2016), Nemo Vista (2015)

2020 FAVORITES Boys: Izard County; Girls: Viola

2020 SLEEPERS Boys: Kirby; Girls: Nor-fork

MATCHUPS TO WATCH Boys: Mammoth Spring vs. Concord; Girls: Norfork vs. Concord

NOTEWORTHY There will be a new girls champion after Wonderview, the two-time defending champion, was knocked out in its conference tournament. … Three of Izard County’s losses occurred during a two-week span. Cabot beat the Cougars 62-60 in overtime on Nov. 21 before Izard Couty dropped back-to-back games against Springdale Har-Ber (78-61) and Nettleton (64-60) in the Hurricane Classic on Dec. 5-6. … David Ferrell, head coach of The New School, will face his son, Josh, head coach at Caddo Hills, today at 5:30 p.m. in the first round. … The only two losses suffered by the Viola Lady Longhorns (36-2) were to Mountain View and Marmaduke, both of which were runners-up in their respective Class 3A and 2A regionals last week. … The Concord and Norfork girls will play for a third time this season. Concord won the first two meetings by a total of 11 points. … Three of the four top seeds on the boys and girls sides have won at least 30 games. Wonderview (24) and Alpena (28) are the only ones that haven’t.

Class 2A state tournament

WHEN Today-Saturday

WHERE Quitman High School

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS England (boys); Melbourne (girls)

PAST FIVE CHAMPIONS Boys: England (2019), Earle (2018), Earle (2017), Earle (2016), England (2015); Girls: Melbourne (2019), Earle (2018), Quitman (2017), Earle (2016), Marmaduke (2015)

2020 FAVORITES Boys: Marianna; Girls: Melbourne

2020 SLEEPERS Boys: Lavaca; Girls: Marmaduke

MATCHUPS TO WATCH Boys: Bay vs. Junction City; Girls: Acorn vs. Riverside

NOTEWORTHY Three of Marmaduke's losses this year have come against defending girls champion Melbourne, including a 50-35 defeat during the regional title last week. ... The Earle boys have lost three of their past four games but will be favored against a Camden Harmony Grove team that's won eight of its past nine. ... Maumelle Charter is 16-20 on the season but managed to get into the postseason after upsetting top-seeded South Side Bee Branch in double-overtime during the 2A-Central Regional tournament. ... The Quitman Lady Bulldogs have won 24 of their past 25 games. ... Senior forward Antoine Edwards has eight games with at least 10 points and 10 rebounds for Camden Harmony Grove. ... The Marianna boys responded to their first loss in 10 games (Feb. 4 vs. Clarendon) by winning seven in a row. ... Clarendon defeated three of the top seeds in the boys' field (Earle, Marianna, Bay) but won't be playing in the state tournament. ... Fordyce won the 2A-8 Conference with a 15-1 mark but is a No. 4 seed in the girls' bracket and will play Melbourne in the first round today.

Class 3A state tournament

WHEN Today-Saturday

WHERE Charleston High School

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS Ashdown (boys), Mountain View (girls)

PAST FIVE CHAMPIONS Boys: Ashdown (2019), McGehee (2018), Episcopal Collegiate (2017), Cedar Ridge (2016), Episcopal Collegiate (2015); Girls: Mountain View (2019), Charleston (2018), Hoxie (2017), Valley Springs (2016), Greenland (2015)

2020 FAVORITES Boys: Valley Springs; Girls: Mountain View

2020 SLEEPERS Boys: Baptist Prep; Girls: Hoxie

MATCHUPS TO WATCH Boys: Osceola vs. Episcopal Collegiate; Girls: Mayflower vs. Trumann

NOTEWORTHY There will not be a repeat champion on the boys side after Ashdown got knocked out during the first round of the 3A-1 Regional tournament last week at Drew Central. ... Seven of Baptist Prep's nine losses this season were to schools in higher classifications. ... The Walnut Ridge Lady Bobcats, who are playing in the state tournament for the fourth time in school history, have seven defeats. Four of those setbacks came against Hoxie. ... Episcopal Collegiate has both boys and girls teams at state for the first time ever (the Lady Wildcats had never been prior to this year). ... The Valley Springs girls have won eight games in a row since losing 54-37 to Mountain View on Feb. 4. ... Prescott's boys lost just one game in 3A-7 league play and finished tied for first, but took third place last week during regionals and must face fifth-ranked Elkins. ... The Helena-West Helena Lady Cougars started the season 20-1 but have gone just 3-4 since.

Class 5A state tournament

WHEN Today-Saturday

WHERE Russellville High School

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS Marion (boys); Little Rock Christian (girls)

PAST FIVE CHAMPIONS Boys: Marion (2019), Little Rock Parkview (2018), Mills (2017), Forrest City (2016), Little Rock McClellan (2015); Girls: Little Rock Christian (2019), Hot Springs (2018), Watson Chapel (2017), Watson Chapel (2016), Hot Springs (2015)

2020 FAVORITES Boys: West Memphis; Girls: Vilonia

2020 SLEEPERS Boys: Hot Springs; Girls: West Memphis

MATCHUPS TO WATCH Boys: Jonesboro vs. Russellville; Girls: West Memphis vs. Little Rock Christian

NOTEWORTHY Hot Springs boys have won a Class 5A-best 23 games in a row. ... Nettleton and West Memphis finished tied for the 5A-East girls title, but the Lady Raiders got the top seed based on their season sweep over the Lady Blue Devils. West Memphis won both of its games against third-place Mountain Home, which won twice over Nettleton. ... Vilonia's 74-66 overtime loss to Little Rock Christian cost the Eagles the No. 2 spot from the 5A-West. A victory would have given them the tiebreaker over the Warriors. Instead, Vilonia dropped to the No. 3 slot and must face reigning champion Marion. ... The Russellville Cyclones will get a chance at revenge against Jonesboro after losing 60-44 earlier this season at the Hurricane Classic. ... The last time Greenwood and Jonesboro played one another in the postseason, the Lady Hurricane picked up a 57-44 victory and captured the Class 6A girls state championship in 2018.