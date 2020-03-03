Stop buying masks, U.S. health officials say

The morning after the United States reported its second coronavirus death, health and government officials continued to plead with Americans to stop buying precautionary face masks -- unless they are already sick or a health-care worker.

"It's important for folks to know right now their risk as American citizens remains low," U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said on Fox & Friends on Monday morning. "There are things people can do to stay safe. There are things they shouldn't be doing. One of the things they shouldn't be doing, the general public, is going out and buying masks. It actually does not help, and it has not been proven to be effective in preventing the spread of coronavirus among the general public."

Adams said that as a health-care worker, he has to get "fit tested" when wearing protective masks, and those who do not wear the masks properly tend to fidget with them or touch their faces -- which "actually can increase the spread of coronavirus."

The kind of mask that requires a "fit test" is called an N95 respirator. It should be worn tightly on a person's face and is meant to protect the wearer by filtering out 95% of airborne particles, according to the CDC. The other kind, called a surgical mask, is loose-fitting and is mostly intended to protect the patient or outside world from the wearer's respiratory emissions. It is not considered to provide respiratory protection for the wearer.

The only people who should be wearing masks are healthy people who are taking care of someone who is sick or sick people who are coughing or sneezing when they are in public, according to the World Health Organization.

"Americans get scared when they feel like they've lost control," Adams said on Fox & Friends. But there are more effective ways to prevent transmission, such as washing your hands regularly, not touching your face or mouth and staying home from work or school when you are feeling sick.

A similar message was echoed over the weekend by Vice President Mike Pence, who said that hoarding medical supplies can put health workers at risk.

"If people are going out and buying face masks, that's not necessary," Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace. "In fact, we need those masks for the people who should be using them, which are health-care workers taking care of patients."

"There are severe strains on protective equipment around the world," Michael Ryan, executive director of the health emergency program at the World Health Organization, said at a briefing last week. "Our primary concern is to ensure that our front-line health workers are protected and that they have the equipment they need to do their jobs."

There are limits to how much a mask will prevent infection, he said.

"The most important thing everyone can do is wash your hands, keep your hands away from your face and observe very precise hygiene," Ryan said.

