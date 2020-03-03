Teague's big shot helps Baylor escape

Baylor’s MaCio Teague (31) scores in the Bears’ 71-68 over- time victory on Monday night. Teague made a three-pointer with 1:13 left in overtime to help secure the victory. (AP/Chuck Burton)

WACO, Texas -- MaCio Teague hit a three-pointer after stepping back behind the line and just beating the shot clock with 1:13 left in overtime as No. 4 Baylor held on for a 71-68 victory over Texas Tech on Monday night.

Teague's shot put the Bears up 69-65, though Kyler Edwards then hit a three-pointer for Texas Tech. Baylor (26-3, 15-2 Big 12) sealed the game with Jared Butler's steal and his two free throws with 11 seconds remaining.

Butler came away with the ball in the lane when Chris Clarke tried to make a pass inside over the Baylor guard, who was quickly fouled. Davide Moretti was tightly defended when he took a wild three-pointer to tie that wasn't close for Texas Tech (18-12, 9-8).

Devonte Bandoo had 18 points and Butler 17 for the Bears, who had lost two of their previous three games after a Big 12-record 23-game winning streak. Teague had 14 points, five in overtime, and Freddie Gillespie grabbed 10 rebounds.

Jahmi'us Ramsey and Kevin McCullar each had 13 points for Texas Tech, while Moretti had 11. Ramsey made three-pointers on each of his first three shots early in the game, but had only four more points after that.

McCullar made a three-pointer from the right corner to put Tech up 60-57 with 1:56 left in regulation, but Baylor quickly got even when Bandoo made a three-pointer with 1:40 left. Both teams had two turnovers without scoring again in regulation.

Moretti had a bad pass with just under a minute left, with Gillespie coming away with the steal. But Baylor gave it right back when Bandoo threw a cross-court pass that went out of bounds even though it looked like the ball may have deflected off Moretti's outstretched fingers -- though the ball went to to the Red Raiders, as called, after an extended replay review.

Texas Tech had the ball with 36 seconds left, but the possession ended with Edwards losing the ball inside with Butler guarding him. Baylor missed the chance for a final-shot victory when Davion Mitchell slipped and lost control of the ball on a drive and traveled with a second left, forcing the overtime.

Baylor was without starter Mark Vital, its defensive specialist, and Tristan Clark, both because of knee issues.

NO. 12 DUKE 88, NC STATE 69

DURHAM, N.C. -- Cassius Stanley had 14 of his 18 points after halftime while Duke used dominating work on the boards along with some zone defense to beat North Carolina State on Monday night, a big reversal from an 88-66 blowout loss to N.C. State on Feb. 19.

Fellow rookie Vernon Carey added 17 points for the Blue Devils (24-6, 14-5 ACC), who shot 63% after halftime and had a run of 17 consecutive scoring possessions. Duke also dominated the Wolfpack on the glass (46-27), while its move away from its man-and-pressure defenses to deploy a zone late in the first half took N.C. State out of its early aggressive rhythm that had given the Wolfpack an eight-point lead.

Devon Daniels had 14 points and nine rebounds to lead the Wolfpack (18-12, 9-10), who shot 50% in the first half but 38% after halftime.

TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 5 CONNECTICUT 80, SOUTH FLORIDA 39

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Megan Walker scored 23 points and No. 5 Connecticut completed its seventh consecutive undefeated American Athletic Conference regular season with a rout of South Florida.

Crystal Dangerfield, Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) and Aubrey Griffin each added 13 points for the Huskies (26-3, 16-0), who improved to 136-0 against AAC opponents, including all six conference tournaments. They open play in this season's tournament Saturday.

Sydni Harvey had 16 points for South Florida (18-12, 10-6), which had won three consecutive games.

The Huskies never trailed South Florida and put the game away early, jumping out to a 22-4 lead behind 10 first-quarter points from Walker.

UConn has never lost to South Florida, improving to 31-0 in the teams' final scheduled meeting. They beat the Bulls by 20 points in Florida on Feb. 16. UConn is moving to the Big East next season.

Sports on 03/03/2020