Teen's death in fall at downtown Little Rock parking garage investigated as suicide, police say

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/STEPHEN B. THORNTON -- The Acxiom building, now the Simmons Bank building, is shown in 2007.
A teen fell from a building in downtown Little Rock, killing himself in front of his mother on Monday night, according to a police report.
The 16-year-old boy fell from a parking garage at the Simmons Bank building, 601 E. 3rd St., around 9:15 p.m. as officers attempted to speak with him.
Officers responded to a social media live feed of the boy threatening to jump out of a window and found the minor on the top floor of the parking garage with his mother near him, authorities said.
The scene was blocked off after the incident.
