Where you can vote today in Northwest Arkansas

The Democratic and Republican primaries and nonpartisan judicial and school board elections are today. Voting centers listed below will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
BENTON COUNTY
All eligible voters in Benton County will be able to cast their vote at any center listed below. Benton County list of vote centers for 2020:
Bella Vista
Fire Station, 103 Town Center
New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road
Highlands United Methodist Church, 371 Glasgow Road
St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Parish Hall 1, St. Bernard Lane
Bentonville
Church of Christ, 989 N.W. McNelly Road
Benton County Fairgrounds, 7640 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd.
Church Of Christ, Activity Center, 708 N. Walton Blvd.
First Presbyterian Church, 901 N.E. J St.
C7 Church, 2003 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Suite 1
First Landmark Baptist Church, 206 S.E. 28th St.
NWACC Shewmaker Center, 1000 S.E. Eagles Way
Cave Springs
Lakeview Baptist Church, 1351 E. Lowell Ave.
Centerton
Reach Church, 900 W. Centerton Blvd.
Decatur
Municipal Building Annex, 1363 E. Jo Ave.
Garfield
NEBCO Community Building, 17823 Marshall St.
Gentry
First Baptist Church, 232 W. Main St.
Highfill Town Hall 15036 Arkansas 12
Gravette
Civic Center, 401 Charlotte St. S.E.
Hiwasse Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 14070 Arkansas 279
Lowell
Grace Lutheran Church, 415 N. Sixth Place
First Baptist Church, 209-A Washington St.
Bethel Heights
Moose Lodge, 215 W. Apple Blossom Ave.
Pea Ridge
First Baptist Church, Family Life Center, 1650 Slack St.
Rogers
Central United Methodist Church, 2535 W. New Hope Road
Centro Cristiano Assemblies of God Church, 2121 S. First St.
Charity Baptist Church, 2901 W. Olive St.
Cornerstone Assembly of God Church, 4055 N. Second St.
Beaver Lake Training Center, 16035 Cypress Lane
First United Methodist Church, 307 W. Elm St.
Southside Church of Christ, 919 S. Dixieland Road
Bland Chapel, 8530 Twin Cove Road
Colonial Baptist Church, 1599 W. Olive St.
Siloam Springs
First Christian Church, 1405 W. Jefferson St.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church Parish Hall, 1998 U.S. 412
Logan Community Building, 15249 Logan Road
Community Building, 110 N. Mount Olive St.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
The following locations are available:
Cane Hill
Cane Hill College, 14219 College Road
Elkins
Durham Community Building, 11699 S. Arkansas 16 Elkins Community Center, 162 Doolin Drive
Elm Springs
Elm Springs United Methodist Church, 118 N. Elm St.
Evansville
Evansville Fire Station, 20493 S. Arkansas 59
Farmington
Main Street Baptist Church, 49 W. Main St.
Fayetteville
The Awakening Church, 5763 E. Mission Blvd.
Baldwin Church of Christ, 4399 Huntsville Road
Central United Methodist, 6 W. Dickson St.
Christian Life Cathedral, 1285 E. Millsap Road
Covenant Church, 4511 W. Wedington Drive
Genesis Church, 205 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Ridgeview Baptist Church, 1850 E. Huntsville Road
Sang Avenue Baptist Church, 1425 N. Sang Ave.
Sequoyah Methodist Church, 1910 Old Wire Road
Shiloh Community Church, 4262 W. Mount Comfort Road
Trinity Fellowship, 1100 Rolling Hills Drive
Trinity Methodist, 1021 W. Sycamore St.
Wedington Woods Fire Station, 13496 Arkansas 16
Wheeler Fire Station, 6946 W. Wheeler Road
Yvonne Richardson Center, 240 E. Rock St.
Goshen
Goshen United Methodist Church, 122 Arkansas 45
Greenland
Greenland Community Center, 170 Letita St.
Johnson
Johnson City Hall, 2904 Main Drive
Lincoln
Lincoln Community Center, 112 N. Main St.
Rheas Mill Community Building, 11871 N. Wedington Blacktop Road
Morrow
Morrow Fire Station, 19783 Latta County Road 10
Prairie Grove
Prairie Grove Christian Church, 611 Wayne Villines Road
Springdale
Archer Learning Center, 600 Ash St.
Calvary Church, 1000 N. Gutensohn Road
Elmdale Baptist Church, 1700 W. Huntsville Road
Epic Church, 4305 S. Turner St.
First Church of the Nazarene, 2300 S. 40th St.
Nob Hill Fire Station, 19375 Nob Hill Loop
Oak Grove Baptist Church, 499 Oak Grove Road
Sonora Baptist Church 17330 E. U.S. 412
Springdale Recreation Center, 1906 Cambridge St.
Springdale Rodeo Community Center, 1423 E. Emma St.
Summers
Cincinnati Fire Station, 12700 Cincinnati Road
Weddington Community Building, 15503 N. Jackson Highway
Tontitown
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 110 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd.
West Fork
West Fork Community Center, 222 Weber St.
Winslow
Boston Mountain Fire Station, 1047 Ella Road
Brentwood Community Building, 16945 U.S. 71
Print Headline: Voting centers