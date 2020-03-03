Where you can vote today in Northwest Arkansas

John Sparks of Bentonville casts his ballot Friday during early voting in the primary election at the Benton County clerk's office in Bentonville. Go to nwaonline.com/200222Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff)

The Democratic and Republican primaries and nonpartisan judicial and school board elections are today. Voting centers listed below will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

BENTON COUNTY

All eligible voters in Benton County will be able to cast their vote at any center listed below. Benton County list of vote centers for 2020:

Bella Vista

Fire Station, 103 Town Center

New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road

Highlands United Methodist Church, 371 Glasgow Road

St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Parish Hall 1, St. Bernard Lane

Bentonville

Church of Christ, 989 N.W. McNelly Road

Benton County Fairgrounds, 7640 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd.

Church Of Christ, Activity Center, 708 N. Walton Blvd.

First Presbyterian Church, 901 N.E. J St.

C7 Church, 2003 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Suite 1

First Landmark Baptist Church, 206 S.E. 28th St.

NWACC Shewmaker Center, 1000 S.E. Eagles Way

Cave Springs

Lakeview Baptist Church, 1351 E. Lowell Ave.

Centerton

Reach Church, 900 W. Centerton Blvd.

Decatur

Municipal Building Annex, 1363 E. Jo Ave.

Garfield

NEBCO Community Building, 17823 Marshall St.

Gentry

First Baptist Church, 232 W. Main St.

Highfill Town Hall 15036 Arkansas 12

Gravette

Civic Center, 401 Charlotte St. S.E.

Hiwasse Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 14070 Arkansas 279

Lowell

Grace Lutheran Church, 415 N. Sixth Place

First Baptist Church, 209-A Washington St.

Bethel Heights

Moose Lodge, 215 W. Apple Blossom Ave.

Pea Ridge

First Baptist Church, Family Life Center, 1650 Slack St.

Rogers

Central United Methodist Church, 2535 W. New Hope Road

Centro Cristiano Assemblies of God Church, 2121 S. First St.

Charity Baptist Church, 2901 W. Olive St.

Cornerstone Assembly of God Church, 4055 N. Second St.

Beaver Lake Training Center, 16035 Cypress Lane

First United Methodist Church, 307 W. Elm St.

Southside Church of Christ, 919 S. Dixieland Road

Bland Chapel, 8530 Twin Cove Road

Colonial Baptist Church, 1599 W. Olive St.

Siloam Springs

First Christian Church, 1405 W. Jefferson St.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church Parish Hall, 1998 U.S. 412

Logan Community Building, 15249 Logan Road

Community Building, 110 N. Mount Olive St.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

The following locations are available:

Cane Hill

Cane Hill College, 14219 College Road

Elkins

Durham Community Building, 11699 S. Arkansas 16 Elkins Community Center, 162 Doolin Drive

Elm Springs

Elm Springs United Methodist Church, 118 N. Elm St.

Evansville

Evansville Fire Station, 20493 S. Arkansas 59

Farmington

Main Street Baptist Church, 49 W. Main St.

Fayetteville

The Awakening Church, 5763 E. Mission Blvd.

Baldwin Church of Christ, 4399 Huntsville Road

Central United Methodist, 6 W. Dickson St.

Christian Life Cathedral, 1285 E. Millsap Road

Covenant Church, 4511 W. Wedington Drive

Genesis Church, 205 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Ridgeview Baptist Church, 1850 E. Huntsville Road

Sang Avenue Baptist Church, 1425 N. Sang Ave.

Sequoyah Methodist Church, 1910 Old Wire Road

Shiloh Community Church, 4262 W. Mount Comfort Road

Trinity Fellowship, 1100 Rolling Hills Drive

Trinity Methodist, 1021 W. Sycamore St.

Wedington Woods Fire Station, 13496 Arkansas 16

Wheeler Fire Station, 6946 W. Wheeler Road

Yvonne Richardson Center, 240 E. Rock St.

Goshen

Goshen United Methodist Church, 122 Arkansas 45

Greenland

Greenland Community Center, 170 Letita St.

Johnson

Johnson City Hall, 2904 Main Drive

Lincoln

Lincoln Community Center, 112 N. Main St.

Rheas Mill Community Building, 11871 N. Wedington Blacktop Road

Morrow

Morrow Fire Station, 19783 Latta County Road 10

Prairie Grove

Prairie Grove Christian Church, 611 Wayne Villines Road

Springdale

Archer Learning Center, 600 Ash St.

Calvary Church, 1000 N. Gutensohn Road

Elmdale Baptist Church, 1700 W. Huntsville Road

Epic Church, 4305 S. Turner St.

First Church of the Nazarene, 2300 S. 40th St.

Nob Hill Fire Station, 19375 Nob Hill Loop

Oak Grove Baptist Church, 499 Oak Grove Road

Sonora Baptist Church 17330 E. U.S. 412

Springdale Recreation Center, 1906 Cambridge St.

Springdale Rodeo Community Center, 1423 E. Emma St.

Summers

Cincinnati Fire Station, 12700 Cincinnati Road

Weddington Community Building, 15503 N. Jackson Highway

Tontitown

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 110 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd.

West Fork

West Fork Community Center, 222 Weber St.

Winslow

Boston Mountain Fire Station, 1047 Ella Road

Brentwood Community Building, 16945 U.S. 71