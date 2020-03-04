Troopers: 2 drivers die after crash in rural northeast Arkansas

Two drivers died after their vehicles collided Tuesday evening in rural northeast Arkansas, state police said.

Dana Jones, 41, was driving a Chevrolet south on Arkansas 1 around 5:45 p.m. in Poinsett County when the vehicle crossed the centerline, according to a state police preliminary report.

The Chevrolet entered northbound traffic and struck a Dodge Avenger, the report states.

State police said Jones, who was from Wynne, and the driver of the Avenger, 68-year-old Karen Spiegel of Harrisburg, both died in the wreck. Troopers said a 42-year-old passenger in the Avenger was injured as a result of the crash.

Weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the wreck, the report states.

At least 75 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.