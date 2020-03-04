Arkansas governor presents $5.8B state budget

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday unveiled his $5.8 billion state budget for the fiscal year beginning in July, proposing $88 million in spending increases while maintaining a surplus.

The majority of spending increases in the governor’s proposed budget come from the Department of Human Services.

Hutchinson also proposed increases to add more bed space at the Department of Community Correction, and to increase reimbursements the state pays to counties to hold prisoners at local jails.

During a presentation of the budget to lawmakers at the Capitol, Hutchinson said that state government agencies had found $10 million in savings through a government re-organization plan pushed through the Legislature last year.

The proposed fiscal year 2021 budget includes a surplus of more than $54 million.

“We live in uncertain times and we govern in uncertain times,” Hutchinson told lawmakers. “From the coronavirus and its economic repercussions to the challenge of natural disasters such as historic floods, global trade wars, both of which we experienced last year.”

Lawmakers will consider the budget at an upcoming fiscal session starting in April.

