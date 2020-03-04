Arkansas woman expected to survive 50-foot fall

A mostly dry stream bed below Bridal Veil Falls curves east toward Heber Springs.

A Cabot woman is injured but expected to survive after slipping and falling about 50 feet Tuesday at Bridal Veil Falls in Heber Springs.

Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown did not identify the woman, but said she's in her mid 30s.

The woman sustained "several" injuries in the fall, which occurred around 5 p.m. Her injuries are not life-threatening, the sheriff said.

The sheriff's office, Survival Flight EMS, and Cleburne County Search and Rescue assisted in the recovery.