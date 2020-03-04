Authorities investigate death of Arkansas man, 72, as homicide

The White County sheriff’s department is investigating the death of a man found early Wednesday as a homicide.

Deputies responded around 6:45 a.m. to 115 Lynn St. in McRae and found Keith Crisco dead inside the home, according to a news release. Authorities said Crisco lived at the house.

The 72-year-old appeared to have “suffered trauma to his head,” the release states, and detectives are investigating the death as a homicide.

A person of interest in the case is being interviewed, authorities said. Crisco’s body has also been sent to the state Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine manner and cause of death.