Class 1A boys state tournament roundup

CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT

AT LAKE HAMILTON HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS

NEVADA 61, COUNTY LINE 31

Jared Todd finished with 17 points for Nevada (31-6), which took over in the second and third quarters to roll to a victory. The Blue Jays led 16-12 after the first period before outscoring the Indians 35-15 in the middle quarters to build a 51-27 lead. Kobe Edwards had 15 points for Nevada.

Mitchell Keezer led County Line (21-15) with 12 points.

CADDO HILLS 55, THE NEW SCHOOL 47

The Indians overcame a six-point third quarter to outlast the Cougars.

Connor Kincannon tallied 22 points and Matt Turner had 14 for Caddo Hills (32-10), which jumped out to 21-7 lead in the first quarter. Jarrett Runyan added 13 points for the Indians.

Chase Ammons and Filip Obradovic each scored 14 points for The New School (36-2).

IZARD COUNTY 74, BRADFORD 32

Ten players scored for Izard County (37-5) as the defending state champions led 32-14 at halftime and never looked back.

Coby Everett scored 18 points and Caleb Faulkner had 14 points for the Cougars, who won their 60th consecutive game against a Class 1A opponent. Justus Cooper chipped in with 13 points for Izard County.

Mason Brinkley had 14 point for Bradley (23-13).

Sports on 03/04/2020