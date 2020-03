Class 4A state tournament capsule

Class 4A

WHEN Today-Saturday

WHERE Farmington High School

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS Magnolia (boys); Batesville (girls)

PAST FIVE CHAMPIONS Boys: Magnolia (2019), Baptist Prep (2018), Baptist Prep (2017), Arkansas Baptist (2016), Monticello (2015); Girls: Batesville (2019), Central Arkansas Christian (2018), Pocahontas (2017), Riverview (2016), Riverview (2015)

2020 FAVORITES Boys: Magnolia, Mills; Girls: Batesville

2020 SLEEPERS Boys: Blytheville; Girls: Star City

MATCHUPS TO WATCH Boys: Monticello vs. Brookland; Girls: Southside Batesville vs. Ozark

NOTEWORTHY The Magnolia boys haven't lost since Feb. 22, 2019, (58-55 to Monticello). Since then, the Panthers have reeled off 29 victories in a row. ... The only boys and girls teams in the state to finish the regular season unbeaten came from the 4A-8 Conference (Magnolia boys, Star City girls). ... The Batesville Lady Pioneers have beaten every team they've faced. Batesville lost to Nettleton and Southside Batesville, but also beat both. ... After enduring a six-game losing skid from Jan. 21-Feb. 7, the Ozark Lady Hillbillies won four consecutive to end the regular season, then notched three consecutive upsets to win the 4A-4 Conference. ... The last 4A team to beat the Pulaski Academy Lady Bruins, prior to their loss last week to Southside Batesville, was Star City on Nov. 23 during the Mount St. Mary Invitational. ... Camden Fairview didn't clinch a regional berth until the final week of the season, then beat 4A-7 co-champ Malvern to reserve its spot in the state tournament.

