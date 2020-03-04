Fayetteville council to further review proposals for bag fees, meeting time limits

The city of Fayetteville logo is seen at City Hall on Feb. 14, 2017. (File photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

FAYETTEVILLE -- The City Council on Tuesday held onto a proposal to put a 10-cent fee on single-use plastic and paper bags to get more input from residents.

Two residents spoke about the proposal. Election Day was Tuesday, and council members suspected people stayed home watching coverage.

Council action Fayetteville’s City Council met Tuesday and approved: • Applying for a grant to pay for two police officers for four years split between the city and School District. The city would pay $86,797 and School District $225,913 if the grant is awarded. The grant would provide $250,000. • Rezoning just more than an acre on Porter Road between Cornerstone Place and Megan Drive from a residential zone allowing a minimum lot width of 70 feet to one with an 18-foot lot width minimum. • Rezoning about 6 acres south of 15th Street near Walker Park as an agricultural use. Source: Staff report

The fee would apply to food stores more than 10,000 square feet in size.

The stores would hold the money from the fee. It could go toward subsidizing the cost of reusable bags or helping to pay for a litter cleanup or recycling education program.

The stores would be obligated to report quarterly on how they spent the money and how many single-use bags were given out.

The city would want stores to start reporting in October. The fee would be implemented starting Jan. 1.

Council Member Teresa Turk sponsored the proposal and asked for it to be held on the first reading. The council will take it up again March 17.

She said the measure is intended to help reduce waste.

"I would challenge anybody to go on the Razorback Greenway and take a look at the streams," Turk said. "They are totally littered, unfortunately, with Styrofoam and plastic bags."

Sustainability Director Peter Nierengarten said volunteers spend significant time cleaning plastic bags from waterways. Paper bags also have about three times the carbon footprint of plastic bags, which is why they're included in the proposal, he said.

In other business, the council sent a proposal to change some of the rules for procedures at meetings to a council committee for further review.

The proposal would limit public comment from five minutes to three minutes. Council members also would go to a third and final reading of an ordinance in one motion, rather than separate ones. Additional, the council could grant speakers more time with unanimous consent, rather than a formal vote. Also, the person bringing an item before the council would have 10 minutes to speak.

Half of the council serves on the Ordinance Review Committee. The item was held until April 7. The committee will take it up sometime before then.

Council Member Matthew Petty sponsored the proposal and said he wanted to review some of the language and other suggestions from council members at the committee level.

The state of the city is sound, but it was a challenging year, Mayor Lioneld Jordan said during his annual address.

Jordan opened by speaking of the devastation felt citywide with the death of Officer Stephen Carr, who was killed by a gunman in December outside the police station. Jordan also spoke of difficult days following the passing of Sondra Smith, who served as city clerk since 2003.

Jordan outlined three principles for smart growth: economic vitality, climate action and quality of life.

More than 420 business licenses were issued last year, and the city added more than 1,400 jobs, Jordan said. The city also issued 1,248 building permits, he said.

The city this year will publish a workforce development plan, Jordan said. It will focus on development, retention and attraction of talent, he said. Housing and redevelopment will go hand-in-hand with job growth, he said.

The city is carrying out its mission to have all residents live within a half-mile of a trail, with 25% multimodal transportation by 2030, Jordan said.

Overall crime was down last year from 2018, including violent crime, misdemeanor marijuana violations and the number of city detainees taken to the Washington County Detention Center, Jordan said.

Jordan also urged residents to take part in the U.S. Census.

"It will be through our diversity and our belief in one another that this beautiful mosaic, the city of Fayetteville, grows to meet the demands of our future," Jordan said.

