Follow live: Arkansas hosts LSU

11:35, 1H | Arkansas 15, LSU 9

Ethan Henderson played a key role for the Razorbacks between the media stoppages. He has provided great energy so far and given Arkansas three points and three rebounds in eight minutes. The Razorbacks are plus-6 with him on the floor.

LSU has already committed eight fouls tonight, so Arkansas will be shooting free throws the rest of the half should it draw a whistle. The Razorbacks are 9 of 11 at the line tonight. Skylar Mays and Darius Days have two fouls apiece.

The Tigers are 4 of 14 from the floor and 0 of 4 from 3. Trendon Watford will be at the line when play resumes. Jimmy Whitt fouled him on a floater in the lane prior to the timeout.

15:09, 1H | Arkansas 9, LSU 6

The Razorbacks were struggling to find a flow offensively in the opening couple of minutes, but Desi Sills has brought Arkansas and this crowd to life.

Sills has buried his first two 3s of the game, one from the right wing and one from the top of the key, to give the Razorbacks an early spark. He is now shooting 62.5 percent (15 of 24) from 3 in games he comes off the bench. That is really, really good.

Jimmy Whitt has Arkansas' other three points, all from the line.

Marlon Taylor has a team-high four points for LSU at this point. One of his buckets came on a monster two-hand putback slam. Trendon Watford will be at the line when play resumes.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Isaiah Joe, Mason Jones, Jimmy Whitt, Adrio Bailey and Ethan Henderson.

There are a couple of big questions entering tonight's game. Can Arkansas hold its own on the glass against LSU this time around? The Tigers won the rebounding battle 53-24 in the teams' first meeting on Jan. 8. LSU rebounded 52.3 percent of its own misses and grabbed 91 percent of available defensive rebounds. Darius Days finished with a game-high 16 rebounds, nine offensive in the Tigers’ 79-77 win in Baton Rouge.

And can the Razorbacks regroup from its worst defensive showing of the season at Georgia? Arkansas recorded a defensive efficiency figure of 134.0 at Georgia, per KenPom, the second-worst mark of Eric Musselman’s college coaching career. The Razorbacks have allowed .94 points per possession in their six SEC wins and 1.07 PPP in 10 league losses.

It is Senior Night, and Bailey, Whitt, Jeantal Cylla and Jamario Bell will be honored following the game, according to the team's Twitter account. Arkansas is 11-9 in its final home game of the regular season dating back to 2000.

LSU's starters: Skyler Mays, Javonte Smart, Marlon Taylor, Darius Days and Trendon Watford.

This LSU team owns the SEC's top offensive efficiency rating in conference games at 113.1, per KenPom. It is the No. 9 offensive rebounding team in the nation, grabbing just shy of 36 percent of its misses. That number jumps to 36.5 percent in SEC play.

Mays and Smart are the Tigers' biggest threats from 3-point range. Both players are shooting better than 35 percent beyond the arc in conference, and Darius Days can step out to the perimeter as well. He hit two 3s on Jan. 8 and is 8 of 20 from distance in his last three games against Texas A&M, Florida and South Carolina.

The Tigers have four players - Watford, Emmitt Williams, Days, Taylor - in the top 20 in the SEC in offensive rebound rate, according to KenPom. LSU, though, closed February 3-5 largely due to its defense. In those eight games, it allowed opponents to score 1.09 PPP and shoot 40.6 percent from 3-point range.

The Tigers' defensive efficiency rating in SEC-only games is 109.6, which ranks 13th.