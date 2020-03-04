Governor says he will commute sentences of two prisoners

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday announced his intent to commute the lengthy sentences of two state prisoners who he said were deserving of mercy.

Included in a larger batch of pardons, Hutchinson said that he would commute the life sentence of Willie Mae Harris, a 72-year-old blind woman at the Wrightsville Women's Facility, who is serving time for the murder of her husband in 1985.

Harris' supporters argue that the murder was unintentional, and that it came after years of abuse at her husband's hands. Her case had been the subject of several columns and letters published in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Hutchinson also said he would commute the 86-year sentence of Robert R. Johnson for several drug offenses.

Hutchinson noted that Johnson's five convictions stemmed from a single period in early 2008, and that he did not have a prior record of convictions.

"These are two good examples of where the pardon power of the governor is appropriate to use," Hutchinson said.

Both Harris and Johnson will be immediately eligible for parole once they are granted commutations. Both commutations are pending a 30-day public comment period.

They will still have to have their parole approved by the Parole Board before they can be released, according to a Department of Correction spokeswoman.

