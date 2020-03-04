Halftime speech sinks in for Hoxie

CHARLESTON -- Hoxie Coach Scott Brown talked at halftime about wanting his team to play better defense and attack the basket in the second half at the Tiger Center.

The Lady Mustangs were listening.

Hoxie broke open a close game with improved play on both sides of the ball to pull away for a 47-32 victory against Episcopal Collegiate in a first-round matchup at the Class 3A girls state tournament.

"We didn't play really well in the first half," Brown said. "We talked about limiting their shots and good things are going to happen. We picked it up in the second half and hit some shots. We played really well in the second half, being aggressive on offense."

Hoxie (28-3) was led by Jaecie Brown's game-high 22 points, and Jaedyn Brown added 14. Episcopal Collegiate (23-9) was paced by a team-high 10 points from Avery Marsh.

The game was tied 8-8 after the first quarter, and Hoxie managed a 14-13 advantage at the break.

After making just 5 of 16 from the field in the first half, Hoxie made 8 of 19 shots in the second half. Hoxie also attacked the basket and shot 15 more free throws in the second half than in the first.

Hoxie used a 10-1 run to close out the third quarter with a 33-26 edge.

"We usually get nine or so three-pointers to fall in league play," Brown said. "We know you are not going to get those shots to fall in a state tournament because of more man defenses. We know we needed to attack the paint. We were more aggressive, and it worked out for us."

Episcopal Collegiate converted the opening basket of the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 33-28, but it was all Hoxie from there. A 13-0 surge put the game out of reach.

Jaecie Brown and Jaedyn Brown combined to score 27 of the team's 33 second-half points.

Hoxie won the turnover margin as well in the second half, finishing with four after the break while Episcopal Collegiate had 11.

"We shot ourselves in the foot with turnovers," Episcopal Collegiate Coach Micah Marsh said. "That leaves you with empty possessions. We weren't there mentally in the second half. We are upset, but we are proud of what we have accomplished this year. Those kids were able to do some things that hasn't been done at this school."

Cent. Ark. Christian 65, Walnut Ridge 49

Walnut Ridge's Bailey Augustine did her best to keep pace, but Central Arkansas Christian pulled away in a first-round matchup.

CAC (27-6) was led by Bethany Dillard's team-high 26 points, and Ava Knoedl chipped in with 11 points. Augustine scored 44 points -- shooting 15 of 19 from the field while making 12 of 15 free-throw attempts -- for Walnut Ridge (22-8).

The game was tied 14-14 after a quarter. CAC took a 29-27 advantage into halftime. Augustine had all 27 of Walnut Ridge's points at halftime.

CAC led 43-37 heading into the final quarter, but the Lady Mustangs outscored Walnut Ridge 22-12 in the final frame to advance.

VALLEY SPRINGS 77, FOUKE 53

Valley Springs bolted to a 21-7 lead after one quarter and cruised from there for a victory over Fouke.

Bethany Richardson scored 31 points and Mara Moore added 22 for the top-seeded Lady Tigers (34-7), who owned a 42-22 halftime cushion and never allowed Fouke (21-11) to get any closer than 14 points in the second half. Moore also grabbed nine rebounds.

Taylor Hardin had 28 points and was the only Lady Panther in double figures.

Sports on 03/04/2020