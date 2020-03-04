Hot Springs holds off Parkview

Caleb Campbell of Hot Springs shoots around a Little Rock Parkview defender in the Trojans’ 75-65 victory in the first round of the Class 5A boys state tournament in Russellville. Campbell scored 21 points in the victory. (The Sentinel-Record/James Leigh)

RUSSELLVILLE -- Hot Springs entered the Class 5A boys state basketball tournament with a 22-game winning streak.

The 5A-South Conference champion Trojans extended that streak to 23, despite a late push from Little Rock Parkview.

Behind 21-point efforts from Jadyn Walker and Caleb Campbell, Hot Springs defeated Little Rock Parkview 75-65 in the first round of the state tournament at Cyclone Arena.

Hot Springs (26-5) will play Marion or Vilonia at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals.

"It's one thing to go undefeated in conference, then if you come in here and lose, it means absolutely nothing," Hot Springs Coach Ant Lasker said. "That's something we talked about a lot."

Santair Thomas added 11 points for the Trojans.

Parkview (12-16) trailed 60-49 with 5:00 left to play, but the Patriots cut the lead to 63-61 with 2:16 left on two free throws from Keighland Young.

The Trojans answered with Thomas' layup, which started an 11-0 run that put away the Patriots.

Kaleb Hughley's three-point play made it 70-61 with 1:13 remaining.

"It was a huge run," Lasker said. "Guys made plays down the stretch. It was an overall, good team effort."

Hot Springs led 32-29 at halftime, then extended its lead to 48-38 with 1:16 left in the third quarter. The Trojans entered the fourth quarter with a 49-43 edge.

Cameron Wallace led Parkview with 16 points. Ryan Gordon had 12 points, and Jared Presley added 10 points.

Parkview Coach Scotty Thurman said his team had a chance to pull off the upset, but Hot Springs' late run was too much.

"Inexperience really showed down the stretch," Thurman said. "It's a little different style of play once you get to this part of the season. I thought we kind of panicked. Our guys forgot there was still time. Guys were trying to take it on their own instead of staying together within the team."

JONESBORO 67, RUSSELLVILLE 58

Keyln McBride scored 19 points as Jonesboro (17-11) eliminated the tournament host and 5A-West Conference champion Russellville (23-6).

Jesse Washington finished with 15 points and eight rebounds for the Hurricane.

Jonesboro will face Maumelle or Lake Hamilton in the quarterfinals at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Russellville led 32-25 at halftime, but Jonesboro outscored the Cyclones 42-26 in the second half.

McBride hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer at the end of the quarter to pull the Hurricane within 46-45.

The game was tied 55-55 with 2:45 left, but Washington made a layup, then had a three-point play on Jonesboro's next possession to give his team a 60-55 lead with 1:15 remaining.

Renard Allen led the Cyclones with 15 points and nine rebounds. Taelon Peter scored 14 points. Donyae May added 11 points, while Ryne Sitkowski had 10 points and 7 rebounds.

WEST MEMPHIS 69, BEEBE 50

West Memphis (24-4), the No. 1 seed from the 5A-East, rolled in its first game of the Class 5A state tournament, defeating Beebe (12-15).

Jalon Lewis scored 11 points, including 3 three-pointers, to lead West Memphis. Akyrahn Hazley and Immanual Hoard each added 10 points.

West Memphis led 19-8 at the end of the first quarter, 39-21 at halftime and 57-30 at the end of the third quarter.

Logan Worthington scored 17 points to lead the Badgers. Brooks Nail had 14 points, while Rylie Marshall added 10 points.

The Blue Devils will play Sheridan or Sylvan Hills at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals.

