LR ordered to hand over officer records

The city of Little Rock must turn over the personnel records of all non-undercover police officers by the end of today to a requestor who sued the city, mayor, Police Department and police chief, a judge ruled Tuesday.

The records were requested under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act by local blogger Russ Racop in June 2019. In a pro se lawsuit filed last week, Racop said the city's responses to the request were incomplete, since records were returned for only 80 individuals when the city has about 500 non-undercover officers.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herbert Wright ordered the city to provide the records by 5 p.m. today, according to a Tuesday court filing.

Racop said he was pleased with the result but had asked that a hearing be held to find the city in violation of the law.

Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter said he did not know why the records Racop requested in June were not provided, and that the city would try to comply with the judge's order.

That case is one of four ongoing suits brought by Racop against city officials dealing with state Freedom of Information Act requests. Carpenter said the two in Wright's court would be consolidated, and that he is hoping the two in Judge Wendell Griffen's court could be consolidated, too.

Metro on 03/04/2020