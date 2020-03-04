Conway man faces trafficking charge

A Conway man was arrested on Tuesday after he attempted to sell methamphetamine to an officer, according to a Pulaski County sheriff's office report.

Brian Gomez, 24, arranged to sell drugs on someone else's property to a person who was an undercover officer. Investigators found 14 ounces of methamphetamine and a firearm in a red can, the report said.

Gomez was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and taken to Pulaski County jail, where he has no bond. He is charged with trafficking a controlled substance, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, unlawful use of a communication device, loitering and unauthorized use of another person's property.

LR police arrest forgery suspect

Officers on Tuesday afternoon arrested one of two men accused of stealing just over $7,000 in checks during 2019, according to Little Rock police.

The victim told Little Rock officers on Feb. 27, 2019, that five checks were credited to her account on Feb. 8, 2019, according to a Little Rock police report.

Demarcus Weekley was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday and is accused of forging over $3,000 of the total, according to reports.

Weekley was taken to Pulaski County jail, where he has no bail. He is charged with theft of property and forgery.

Metro on 03/04/2020