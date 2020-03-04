Man shot, injured outside Little Rock gas station, police say

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 34-year-old man was shot and injured Tuesday at a gas station in Little Rock, police said.

Jonathan Knowell, of Crossett, told police who were called to UAMS Medical Center at about 1 p.m. that he was outside his vehicle at the Murphy Express, 8800 Baseline Road, when people started shooting, a report states.

Knowell told police he was hit by crossfire, according to the report. Authorities said the man suffered a bullet wound in his left leg.

Officers also saw several bullet holes in a Nissan Sentra, which was taken in for further investigation, the report states.

Police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said Knowell's injuries were not considered life-threatening and he expected the victim to be released from the hospital Wednesday.