Dallas man suffers collapsed lung after Little Rock stabbing, police say

A Dallas man's lung collapsed after he was stabbed multiple times in Little Rock on Tuesday, police said.

Officers found 31-year-old Allen Williams suffering from several stab wounds in his torso around 10 a.m. near West 36th and Gilman streets, according to a police report.

Williams told officers he had been stabbed in a vacant house east of where he was found, the report states.

The 31-year-old was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center for treatment of severe cuts, as well as a punctured and collapsed lung. Police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said Wednesday that Williams had been released from the hospital.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.