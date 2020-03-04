Noland will miss Arkansas' series this weekend

Arkansas pitcher Connor Noland (13) stands ready to pitch during an NCAA baseball game against Oklahoma on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

— Arkansas will be without its top pitcher for this weekend’s series against South Alabama.

Sophomore right hander Connor Noland will not pitch after suffering a “mild oblique strain” during the Razorbacks’ game against Oklahoma last week, Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said Wednesday. Noland (2-0) has been the team’s No. 1 starter this season and has a 2.00 ERA in 18 innings.

Van Horn said he doesn’t have a timeline for Noland’s return, but said he hopes to have him available for the team’s SEC opener at Mississippi State next weekend.

Without Noland, Van Horn said sophomore left hander Patrick Wicklander will start the Razorbacks’ series opener against South Alabama on Friday at 3 p.m. Redshirt sophomore Caleb Bolden will start the second game of the series Saturday and junior right hander Kole Ramage will start Sunday’s finale.