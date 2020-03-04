100 years ago

March 4, 1920

RUSSELLVILLE -- The Purity Ice Cream and Creamery Company, established in Russellville three years ago by Elbert Garrett, has been incorporated, and will be operated as a stock company. The plant will be enlarged and new machinery installed.

50 years ago

March 4, 1970

• The Arkansas Advisory Council on Vocational-Technical Education drew up a list of recommendations Tuesday that would shift the emphasis of vocational education to the high schools and away from the existing network of 11 post-secondary vocational-technical schools.

25 years ago

March 4, 1995

• The North Little Rock School District is starting a program to help preteens discover firsthand the skills they will need in the workplace. The program -- LEAP, for Learning Experiences through Applied Partnerships -- is intended to bridge the gap between schools and the community. It's modeled on a national award-winning program started in 1989 in Fort Worth, Texas, public schools with help from that city's businesses. Dr. Don Roberts, the former Arkansas Education Department director who retired last year as Fort Worth superintendent, introduced the program Friday to North Little Rock School Board members and business people at a breakfast meeting. The program was born out of an acknowledgment that students were graduating without skills to get jobs, Roberts said.

10 years ago

March 4, 2010

WASHINGTON -- When Morgan Johnson made his first foray to the nation's capital this week, the 8-year-old Arkansan received the kind of VIP treatment usually reserved for visiting heads of state. High-level meetings, private tours, plush accommodations. Those have been the hallmarks of Morgan's five-day, five-star tour of Washington as part of a youth delegation delivering the Boy Scouts of America's annual Report to the Nation. The Little Rock third-grader was among eight youngsters who personally presented the report Wednesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The presentation, in the ornate reception room of the speaker of the House, just off the Capitol Rotunda, was but one of many exclusive events on the Scouts' itinerary. Not only did Morgan meet Pelosi, he greeted Defense Secretary Robert Gates and Attorney General Eric Holder. He shook hands with Adm. Mike Mullen, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. And he got behind-the-scenes tours at the Supreme Court, the Pentagon, CIA headquarters, NASA's Goddard Space Center, Arlington National Cemetery and the National Museum of American History.

