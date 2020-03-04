OTHERS SAY: Despite defeat, Klobuchar should hold her head high

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar abruptly ended her presidential bid on Monday, one day before her home state's presidential primary, where she had been running ahead late last month.

Her decision is a blow to voters in this state who were excited to cast a ballot for a hometown candidate who represented some of the best Minnesota has to offer. But Minnesotans can still be proud that Klobuchar conducted a campaign with integrity, common sense and strong respect for the middle ground that so many Americans prefer.

Even when running behind better-funded and better-known candidates, Klobuchar refused to pander to voters. She told them hard truths about what was possible and how best to achieve the progress needed on so many fronts. In a race that started out with a field so large that debates were staged over two nights, Klobuchar managed to outlast many of the candidates.

But after a surprisingly strong third-place finish in New Hampshire, Klobuchar began to trail badly, coming in sixth in Nevada and South Carolina. Then came the debacle of a planned rally in St. Louis Park on Sunday night that was thwarted by activists who took over the stage and prevented Klobuchar from speaking.

It's not easy to shutter one's own campaign on a day's notice and immediately begin stumping for someone else. Minnesota can be proud of Klobuchar for taking a hard blow but barely pausing in the fight for a larger goal.

