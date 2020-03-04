Peterson to join housing-agency board

The Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday appointed Branndii Peterson to the board of commissioners for the Metropolitan Housing Alliance.

Peterson is a program development manager for business relations at Goodwill Industries of Arkansas, according to her LinkedIn page.

She was appointed to the board by Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and the city Board of Directors in an executive session that lasted about 20 minutes and included appointments to other city boards and commissions.

Metro on 03/04/2020