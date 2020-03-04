The Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday appointed Branndii Peterson to the board of commissioners for the Metropolitan Housing Alliance.
Peterson is a program development manager for business relations at Goodwill Industries of Arkansas, according to her LinkedIn page.
She was appointed to the board by Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and the city Board of Directors in an executive session that lasted about 20 minutes and included appointments to other city boards and commissions.
Metro on 03/04/2020
Print Headline: Peterson to join housing-agency board
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.