Pope County jailer accused of inappropriate contact with inmate

A Pope County corrections officer arrested Monday is facing a sexual assault charge after he was accused of inappropriate contact with a female inmate, according to authorities.

The corrections officer was arrested after an investigation into contraband discovered at the Pope County jail led to the allegations, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.

Sgt. Rodney McNeese, a spokesman for the agency, confirmed that Toriaun Samuels, 24, was arrested. Samuels was fired and processed by jail staff, authorities said.

McNeese said he wasn’t immediately sure how long the man had been employed at the jail. The spokesman said the sheriff’s office didn’t believe the man had any inappropriate contact beyond the current allegations, but said that an investigation is ongoing.

“It’s not real common,” McNeese said. “But it does happen from time to time."

In the statement posted to Facebook, Sheriff Shane Jones expressed “tremendous disappointment," adding that “this type of behavior will not be tolerated by this administration and will not go unpunished.”

An online roster showed Samuels remained at the jail Wednesday afternoon in lieu of a $12,000 bond. He faces one count each of third-degree sexual assault and furnishing, possessing or using prohibited articles.