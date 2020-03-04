Williams, Grizzlies eager to defend championship in Class 6A

Fort Smith Northside is in a funk, but its current state of play shouldn't embolden its opponents heading into postseason play.

Remember last year?

Jaylin Williams SCHOOL Fort Smith Northside CLASS Senior HEIGHT 6-10 POSITION Center NOTABLE Arkansas signee 18.7 points and 11.9 rebounds as a senior at Fort Smith Northside. …. Had 21 points, 13 rebounds, and 3 blocked shots when Northside beat North Little Rock 45-42 to end its 13-game winning streak. … Led Northside to state championship as a junior and was named tournament MVP after he scored 20 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in final game against Bryant. … Missed the state championship game as a sophomore because of strep throat and flu-like symptoms. … Will join the Razorbacks next year and be reunited with former Northside standout, Isaiah Joe.

Northside got hot and won the Class 6A state tournament after placing fourth in conference play in the 6A-Central. The Grizzlies also have Jaylin Williams, an Arkansas commit who was the Most Valuable Player in last year's tournament. Williams saved his best for last when he scored 20 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and blocked three shots when Northside beat Bryant 44-41 to claim its second state championship in three years.

University of Arkansas basketball fans are salivating to see the 6-foot-10 Williams at a position of need in the front court next season. But Williams and his teammates are focused on making another sweep in the Class 6A state tournament that begins today at Bryant.

Northside (19-9) drew a first-round bye as a No. 2 seed after the Grizzlies beat Fort Smith Southside and Bryant lost to Cabot to conclude conference play. That scenario allows Northside more time to regroup after losing four of six before beating Southside, which finished 0-14 in the 6A-Central.

Northside ended 9-5 in conference play after finishing 8-6 a year ago.

"We've been up and down the last 2 to 3 weeks," Northside coach Eric Burnett said. "Now it is (state) tournament time, and, hopefully, we can put these struggles we had in conference play behind us."

A 55-54 loss in overtime at Cabot last week made the long trip back to Fort Smith particularly tough. But Northside showed its capability days earlier when top-ranked North Little Rock came to town riding a 13-game winning streak.

Williams was dominant on both ends of the court as Northside defeated North Little 45-42 to end a three-game losing streak. Williams had 21 points, 13 rebounds, and 3 blocked shots, and he took a charge on a pivotal play with 1.6 seconds remaining.

"(Williams) is the best player in the conference and the hardest to guard," North Little Rock coach Johnny Rice said. "He can beat you inside and out. They're hard to pressure and turn them over because he brings the ball up and can see over most defense. When he is engaged and inspired, he can beat you almost by himself."

Northside lost two of its final three games last year in 6A-Central play to finish fourth in the league with an 8-6 record. But the Grizzlies caught fire in the state tournament with wins over Bentonville West (52-47), Fayetteville (63-58), Conway (64-52) and Bryant (44-41).

Williams is confident Northside can reach the state finals a fifth consecutive year with just a few adjustments.

"Every game we've lost it's been because of small mistakes," Williams said. "We know what we can do when we put it all together."

Williams has been a target for opposing teams since he was a sophomore on Northside's state championship team when Isaiah Joe led the way. He averaged 16 points and 10 rebounds as a junior for the Grizzlies, who finished 21-11 after its surge in the state tournament.

As a senior, Williams is averaging 18.7 points and 11.9 rebounds per game.

"Jaylin has stayed focused and made huge plays despite being double-teamed, and sometimes, triple-teamed," Burnett said. "He's averaging a double-double and blocking shots and taking a charge like he did in the North Little Rock game. That was a huge play that helped us win the game."

Williams has some unfinished business before he concludes his stellar high school career and join former Northside star Isaiah Joe next season with the Razorbacks. He is expected to sign with Arkansas later this spring. That final chapter begins Thursday at 8:30 p.m. when Northside takes the court against the Rogers vs. Cabot winner.

Williams said being MVP and defending state champions is not added pressure for one of the state's most elite programs.

"We're Northside," Williams said. "We're used to it."

