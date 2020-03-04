Rogers panel denies transitional home in residential neighborhood for recovering addicts

Rogers residents speak Tuesday against a home for recovering addicts in their neighborhood at the Rogers Planning Commission meeting. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Alex Golden)

ROGERS -- An organization's request to convert a single-family house into a home for recovering drug addicts and alcoholics was denied Tuesday in light of a new rule.

True Self Recovery, which recently opened an outpatient addiction treatment facility in Rogers, applied for a permit for transitional housing for a sober living home for men and women. The home is on West Kathy Lane in the Chateau Terrace neighborhood east of Interstate 49. True Self Recovery's attorney, Glenn Kelley, said the home would house up to 18 people including one staff member. Will Burse, chief executive officer of the organization and a recovering addict, said anyone living at the home would be there voluntarily.

Other action Rogers’ Planning Commission on Tuesday approved plans for a 14-unit addition to Rogers Apartments, 500 N. 14th Place. Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette

The City Council voted to remove the "transitional housing" zoning from the city's code Feb. 25. True Self Recovery's application was filed Feb. 13, according to planning documents.

John McCurdy, community development director for the city, said what would previously fall under "transitional housing" will now fall under "group residential" and be treated the same as any other development where multiple unrelated people are living in one house sharing common spaces such as kitchens. The city will treat zoning for a transitional home for homeless people and a sorority or fraternity house the same way, for example, he said.

The City Council in December approved a nonprofit organization's request for a transitional home for women participating in Benton County's drug court program, reversing an earlier Planning Commission decision to deny the request. An attorney, Bill Watkins, for the nonprofit group -- Positive Energy Affecting Recovering Lives -- argued the commission violated the federal Fair Housing Act by denying the rezoning on the basis neighbors don't want to live next to recovering addicts.

City staff recommended the commission deny True Self Recovery's request. McCurdy said to the commission the request doesn't meet group residential guidelines, which state group residential is generally appropriate in the same areas as multifamily residential, accessible to public or commercial services or is in higher-intensity growth areas.

"My understanding of the City Council's purpose and intent is the City Council does not want group residential occurring within the interior of an existing neighborhood, that it's intended to be located in neighborhood centers or higher intensity uses," he said. "So I want to be really careful not to get too focused on the nature of the business or the nature of the residents. We are agnostic as to who lives there. It could be 18 nuns."

Commissioners Kevin Jensen and Rachel Crawford said they wouldn't allow a multifamily development in the same location.

"I just can't see approving this where the location is in the middle of this clear single-family neighborhood," Crawford said.

A show of hands at Tuesday's meeting showed dozens of people opposed to True Self Recovery's request. The city received a petition and at least two letters opposing the request. Two residents who spoke in opposition cited increased traffic, not enough parking, too many people living in the house and the incompatibility of the development being in a neighborhood of single-family homes. No one spoke in favor at the meeting.

The commission unanimously denied the request with commissioner Tony Noblin absent. True Self Recovery may appeal the decision to the City Council.

