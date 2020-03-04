Russellville woman charged with causing fatal accident while drunk

Police arrested a Russellville woman Tuesday on a negligent homicide charge after a December crash where she operated a vehicle while intoxicated, according to information from authorities and court documents.

Russellville police responded to the 100 block of East Main St. just before 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 14 where, according to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, a motor vehicle left the roadway and struck a concrete barrier.

Angelica Perez, 32, was driving a 2006 Ford Bronco when Ileana Rivera Cruz, a 37-year-old passenger from Dardanelle, was thrown from the vehicle and died, a crash report states.

Authorities found Perez sitting on a sidewalk, court documents show. She was reportedly taken to Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center, where a nurse collected a blood sample. Testing showed that Perez's blood alcohol content was 0.183.

Perez was arrested Tuesday, Russellville police said. Jail records show she is being held in the Pope County jail on a $50,000 bond.