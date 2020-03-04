In second trial, Bella Vista man found guilty of murdering son

File photo -- Mauricio Torres walks to a police vehicle Wednesday Feb. 19, 2020 outside the Benton County Courthouse in Bentonville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/TRACY NEAL)

A jury has found Mauricio Alejandro Torres, 50, guilty of capital murder and battery in the death of his 6-year-old son.

The jury began deliberations Wednesday morning after hearing closing statements from the attorneys. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

It's the Bella Vista man's second trial. He was previously convicted of the same charges and sentenced to death, but last year the Arkansas Supreme Court overturned the convictions and ordered a new trial.

Mauricio Isaiah Torres died March 30, 2015 at a Bella Vista medical clinic. A medical examiner testified the boy's death was caused by a bacterial infection resulting from sodomy and chronic child abuse.

Mauricio Torres testified this week he abused his son, but claimed his wife committed most of the abuse.

Cathy Torres, 48, testified and blamed her husband. She pleaded guilty in 2016 to murder and battery charges. She was sentenced to life imprisonment without the benefit of parole.