Silly season proof

The chattering class must be getting desperate for something new to write about. Some of us thought that Bloomberg-Biden-Bernie would be plenty until the days got warm. But even a primary battle isn't enough for some opinion writers.

This week, The Washington Post featured an Outlook piece that compares Bernie Sanders to Ronald Reagan.

Other than age, and an outsider's campaign taking on Washington, there's not much there. Although both have a chapter in their histories concerning the Soviet Union:

One helped end it. The other honeymooned inside it.

Bernie Sanders and Ronald Reagan? We suppose both could be considered carbon-based life forms. Other than that, it's a stretch.

Strength. This silly season will be over, but not soon enough for some of us. Another op-ed on Bernie Sanders as Ronald Reagan, and we might pull a hamstring.

Editorial on 03/04/2020