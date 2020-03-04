Spa City man charged after girlfriend injured

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs man was arrested Monday afternoon on a felony warrant after he was accused of running over his girlfriend with his car last month and leaving the scene without stopping.

Ellis Ray Thompson, 61, who lists a Mattingly Lane address, turned himself in shortly after 2:30 p.m. and was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, punishable by up to six years in prison. He was later released on a $2,500 bond and is set to appear March 17 in Garland County District Court.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, about 8:30 p.m. Feb. 19, Hot Springs police officer Cynthia Howerton responded to Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave., regarding a woman being run over by a vehicle.

She spoke to the victim who stated she and her boyfriend of six years, identified as Thompson, had just left the casino, but he would not let her in the vehicle, a 2013 Nissan Rogue. She noted they had been arguing about money spent while there.

She said Thompson began to back out as she was yelling at him to open the door so she could get her purse and phone. She said Thompson then put the car in drive and began to drive away, accelerating rapidly, and since she was still holding onto the handle it caused her to fall to the ground. The car's back tire reportedly ran over the victim's abdomen area.

